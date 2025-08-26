Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Last year, we put out our first-ever Sports Podcast Power List at Awful Announcing.

We celebrated stalwarts like Shannon Sharpe and Pardon My Take as well as new movers like Sarah Spain, Omaha Productions and CAA.

It was a fantastic way to connect with and highlight some of the most successful people in the space. As podcasting becomes one of the primary ways that people engage with sports, we want to continue to be on the cutting edge of the industry.

With that in mind, this year we are taking submissions for the Sports Podcast Power List. If you are a host, producer, talent rep, exec or just plain-old fan of the work someone is doing in sports podcasting, let us know here:

The deadline for nominations is Sunday, Sept. 7.

Our goal is to paint an updated picture on the state of sports podcasting to close out 2025. More people are watching streaming services and YouTube than traditional television these days, and the migration of podcasts to video platforms is increasingly making them a serviceable replacement for studio shows.

Podcasters, in sports and beyond, are some of the most popular commentators in media today. From second chances to side hustles, a podcast is now a viable career path for even the biggest stars and something that current athletes are even exploring.

It’s a lot to get our arms around, which is why we want your help compiling all the best candidates in one place.

Thanks for your help!