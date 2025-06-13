Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Noah Eagle might know just a little bit more than the rest of us about what Michael Jordan will be doing at NBC.

Jordan, of course, signed on as a “special contributor” for NBC’s NBA coverage. What does that actually mean? No one seems entirely sure, except that it’ll involve some taped segments. Mike Tirico gave a similar non-answer about Jordan’s expected role, though he at least floated an idea: he wouldn’t put MJ behind a desk.

Noah Eagle recently joined the Awful Announcing Podcast with Brandon Contes, where he, too, admitted he’s still not entirely sure what exactly Michael Jordan’s role at NBC will look like, or what the expectations will be. But, from what he’s been told, the excitement is genuine, and it begins at the top.

“I was told that he was legitimately excited,” Eagle revealed. “Jon Miller, who is a long-time NBC Sports guru, I’m going to call him. He’s one of the higher-ups within our division. And he and Michael have known each other for decades, going back to when the NBA on NBC was in its heyday and Michael was winning championships, and have only grown closer and closer over time. So, I know Jon was instrumental in making it happen.

“And I asked him, I said, ‘Is he legitimately in on this?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, he’s fully, fully in.’ Whatever that means is great. I have no idea what he’s going to be doing, but I just love the fact that I can walk around and be like, ‘You know my colleague?’ ‘Who’s that?’ ‘You know, Michael Jordan. No big deal. Just a Hall of Famer. Some would say he’s the greatest basketball player ever, but, yeah, he’s also my co-worker.’ I’ve enjoyed doing that to people. I’ve probably been overly annoying about it. But I look forward to it. Whatever it is, I just know he goes all in on anything he does. So, I look forward to watching him grow as a broadcaster, as well.”

For now, Jordan’s presence is more of a show of force than a functional role. But if NBC actually finds a way to use him effectively, it’ll be the rare case of a legacy hire that delivers more than just nostalgia.

And if he’s as excited for this role as Eagle says he is, it’ll be interesting to see how that enthusiasm translates on screen.