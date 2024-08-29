Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Since the creation of The Fantasy Footballers podcast in 2014, the trio of Mike Wright, Andy Holloway, and Jason Moore have undeniably become some of the most prominent voices in the fantasy football industry. But according to Wright, all of his success would not have come without a trailblazer in fantasy sports, Matthew Berry.

During an appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast, Wright was asked about his relationship with Berry. And Wright was quick to give Berry all of his flowers for helping spark the industry from being a niche category of sports media into the juggernaut it is today.

“I would not have my job right now if it weren’t for Matthew Berry,” Wright told host Brandon Contes. “He has done so much for the growth of fantasy football. He single-handedly worked his way to ESPN and got them to actually start paying attention to what’s going on. Berry is one of my industry friends. I’ve hung out and talked with Berry many, many different times. I respect what he does, and he has, unfortunately, had to respect what we do.

“He’s a good guy, and he’s responsible for a lot of where things are now in the industry.”

Berry’s career in fantasy sports began long before his ESPN stint (2007-2022) when he became a household name as a Senior Fantasy Sports Analyst. His roots trace back to 1999 when he wrote for RotoWorld.com.

In a twist of fate, Berry now finds himself at NBC, where his own fantasy platform, Fantasy Life, recently partnered with NBC-owned Rotoworld. He even hosts shows on Peacock, like Fantasy Football Happy Hour and Fantasy Football Pregame, while contributing to Football Night in America.

While Berry’s influence in fantasy sports remains undeniable, Wright’s observation holds true. Without Berry paving the way, many prominent figures in the industry might not have the platform they enjoy today.

