Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Mike Greenberg doesn’t see how Inside the NBA joining ESPN could be anything but a home run.

When the clock officially runs out on the Eastern Conference Finals, so too will the NBA on TNT. Inside the NBA will still exist, albeit in a somewhat diluted form, as it will be licensed to ESPN starting with the 2025–26 NBA season.

Kenny Smith is uncomfortable, while Charles Barkley is already daring the Worldwide Leader to fire him, openly attacking ESPN’s NBA coverage; however, the show must go on. And it will because Jimmy Pitaro gave a damn.

Mike Greenberg also does, too.

During a recent appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast, the longtime ESPN personality and Get Up host shared his thoughts on Inside the NBA moving to ESPN, what that would have meant if he were still hosting NBA Countdown, and his efforts to bring Barkley on Get Up.

“That show is iconic, right? They’re great,” he tells host Brandon Contes. “All of them are great. And if the alternative was that the show ceases to exist, like it ceases to be a part of the conversation around basketball, or they could come join my network, which has been my home for nearly 29 years, that’s a really easy choice for me.

“I’m thrilled for it. I’m looking forward to watching. And I hope they will love it. I know they’re a little trepidatious. I’ve read all the same stuff, probably on your website (Awful Announcing) and other places, that they’re a little trepidatious about making the change. And I understand that. When you’re used to something for a very long time, any kind of change is going to come with some weariness. But I see no reason why it won’t be a home run. They’re great. They’ll just come over to ESPN, do the same show, and be equally great. I think it’s terrific, and I think it should be a huge success.”

Greenberg was then asked if he would have felt differently about the move had he still been hosting NBA Countdown. Would the addition of Inside the NBA stepping into ESPN’s ecosystem have bothered him?

“Look, there’s certain things that you just have to accept. If you have the opportunity to go out and get those guys, you do it,” Greenberg said. “I’m trying to think of an analogy… If Bob Costas, in his prime, had called up ESPN and said, ‘Hey, I like what you guys are doing in the morning. I’d like to replace Greenberg on that Get Up show.’ Well, I wouldn’t be happy about it, obviously, but it’d be very hard for me to say, ‘No, this is a terrible idea you guys have.’ He’s the greatest broadcaster in history. I’m doing well. Of course, you’re going to do it.

“Look, Malika [Andrews] is phenomenal. I think what they’re doing now with the show is terrific. I was pleased with what I did when I was there. I really liked it. And I think the show is good, and it will continue to go on. There will be plenty of nights where they’ll still be on. And Malika is already is and will continue to be a superstar in the business. I’m thrilled that she’s getting involved now in the WNBA. She’ll be able to handpick whatever it is she wants to do for the next 30 years.”

“I think everyone understands that if you can get Charles and Kenny and Shaq and Ernie, you do it,” Greenberg adds. “I’d imagine that most people feel that way.”

Sometimes, you just have to accept changes like this.

Just like Charles Barkley might have to accept that Greenberg wants him to make some appearances on Get Up.

“He already does come on. He comes on occasionally,” Greenberg said. “I don’t abuse it… The Luka [Dončić] trade broke on a Saturday night, right? Shams [Charania] stopped the world dead in its tracks. And I texted Charles on Sunday, and I said, ‘Hey, how about giving me a half-hour tomorrow?’ And he did. So, he’s been great about that. Charles, it has been my experience with him; he loves talking about sports. He does a ton of shows. I think what he doesn’t want is for it to be like, ‘Okay, this is your schedule. You’re going to do this show, and then this show, and then this show. This is what you’re going to do.’ I think that’s what he doesn’t want.

“Again, I’m not speaking for him. But do I think that he will continue to be open occasionally when there’s really big stories out there to come on Get Up, to come on First Take, to come on PTI? Of course. Because I think he enjoys doing that. I think he likes being part of the conversation. And I consider him, myself, to be his friend. He’s very good friends with Stephen A. He’s even better friends with Michael Wilbon — they’re very close. I think he’ll continue to come on all the shows. And I hope that the other guys will as well. I hope that they will like it.

“I get it. ESPN, it’s a daunting, like the letters are daunting. But I’ve been there almost 29 years. I can tell you, in almost every way, a fabulous place to work and a fabulous place to be. And I think that as those guys get accustomed to it, I think they will like it.”

Barkley and the crew might be hesitant, but ESPN offers a fresh start, and Greenberg is confident they’ll find their groove.

