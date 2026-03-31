Credit: FanDuel Sports Network

Golic & Golic is going away once more.

On Tuesday, Mike Golic, Jr. announced on X that this was his last day at Fanduel Sports Network, ending a 10-month stint that started when he and his dad, Mike Golic Sr., shopped their daily show after DraftKings opted not to renew their contracts.

“So, today was my last day at Fanduel Sports Network!” Golic wrote on X. “Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we all planned, but that’s life. Thank you to everyone on our show staff who worked their *sses off every day and made the last 10 months a ton of fun. On to the next one!”

So, today was my last day at Fanduel Sports Network! Unfortunately things didn’t go the way we all planned, but that’s life. Thank you to everyone on our show staff who worked their asses off every day and made the last 10 months a ton of fun. On to the next one! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 31, 2026

Golic, Jr. didn’t specifically mention if his father was in a similar situation, though it can be presumed.

UPDATE: Golic Sr. confirmed as much.

Actually our show Golic and Golic is done….We look forward to the next chapter. https://t.co/h1zLnFOTnZ — Mike Golic (@golic) April 1, 2026

The father-son duo and ex-ESPNers have been doing their show in some form since 2023.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that FanDuel TV was beginning a 20-month phaseout that will eliminate roughly 100 jobs by the end of November. Andrew Moore, FanDuel’s general manager of racing, told the Paulick Report that Kay Adams’ Up & Adams and the Michelle Beadle-hosted NBA show Run It Back would not be affected by the wind-down.

The FanDuel Sports Network — the regional sports networks owned by Main Street Sports Group but operating under a naming rights agreement with FanDuel — is also winding down.

Golic, Jr., still has plenty going on. He has a prominent role as TNT Sports’ lead game analyst for Big 12 football and hosts a podcast with Jessica Smetana, The Echoes: A Podcast On Notre Dame. He’s also become a leader in the insane fast-food/junk-food influencer space.

Who knows, Golic & Golic could reappear at a new home, like it did at Fanduel Sports Network. If so, it sounds like Mike Sr. would not be opposed.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I have had no more joy than to do it with my son,” Golic Sr. told The Athletic in 2025. “What I’ve always talked about doing TV and radio, it’s conversing with people, not ‘at people.’ So you equate it to sitting at a bar and having a conversation. For the last three years, at ESPN and a couple of years at the last gig, I’ve had the chance to sit at the bar with my son and just talk sports.”