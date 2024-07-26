Photo credit: Mike Francesa

The New York Mets destroyed the cross-town rival Yankees in a two-game series this week, completing a four-game season sweep, and while livid Yanks fans flooded social media with complaints, no one had a better rant than Mike Francesa.

Francesa had seen enough after Wednesday’s 12-3 loss, lamenting how the Mets ran up the score.

“The (Yankees) fell over themselves like circus clowns,” he said Wednesday on The Mike Francesa Podcast.

“The Mets from top to bottom absolutely just destroyed the Yankees tonight. Embarrassed the Yankees tonight.”

You don’t need advanced analytics to understand how the Mets trashed the Yanks this season in the latest episode of the Subway Series. The Mets scored more than nine runs in three of the four games, outscoring the Yankees 36-14.

Francesa even evoked the memory of late Yankees team owner George Steinbrenner.

“If George were ever around this evening, heads would roll before morning,” Francesa said. “He’d be calling people to the ballpark at 3 o’clock in the morning just to bother them tonight. This would be intolerable, but nothing with the Yankees is intolerable anymore. It’s the same garbage, day in and day out. ‘Oh, we’re better than this, we’re a real good club, we’re just going through a skid.’ … This is now 34 games of this garbage.”

The former WFAN host also accused team ownership and management of focusing on business rather than building a winner.

“It starts at the top, they have accepted mediocrity, especially when they sell the building out and draw 40,000 fans day after day after day,” Francesa said. “They’re winning where they think it’s important to win, at the cash register! They don’t care about anything else.

“They make no changes. They put no pressure on anybody.”

While the Yankees’ recent struggles have been a team effort, Francesa didn’t hesitate to point the finger at specific players. He roasted ace Gerrit Cole for his “pitiful” outing Wednesday. He also torched D.J. LeMahieu, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo for their recent woes.

“They’re inserting guys in the lineup who can’t play dead,” Francesa said.

Francesa concluded by saying team leadership has to “shake this team up” and make some moves, whether before the trade deadline or promoting prospects. More than anything, he said, there needs to be accountability.

“This is not going away. And this has been something the Yankees of recent vintage don’t do, they don’t ever respond to negative performance,” Francesa said. “They don’t do anything radical. You have to release some people on this team, you got to get rid of some people.”

[New York Post]