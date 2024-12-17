Photo Credit: The Mike Francesa Podcast

Mike Francesa said Tuesday he can’t explain the mysterious drones that have baffled and scared many Americans in recent weeks.

But he said he knows who can explain the origin of the UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena).

The drones were first sighted in New Jersey several weeks ago and have now been seen in many other places. Citizens, law enforcement, and elected officials have demanded answers, and U.S. officials have thus far offered conflicting explanations. Officials have told the public they’re not sure what the drones are, but there’s no need to worry. They have also explained that many such sightings are aircraft or legitimate commercial drones.

It hasn’t helped that social media has run rampant with wild speculation, not to mention fake videos of drones rising out of the ocean, firing lasers, etc.

Francesa, who is more comfortable talking about the New York Yankees than UAPs, addressed the drones on The Mike Francesa Podcast after a fan named “Mike” asked him for his thoughts.

“I have two thoughts on the subject,” Francesa began. “And I’m not a UFO guy. I don’t know what’s out there. Don’t pretend to know what’s out there. The government has taken a very cavalier attitude. I don’t believe this stuff about foreign countries have ships off our shore. No one has a ship off our shore. We would know it was there in two seconds.

“Nobody is letting any foreign country fly stuff over our country. I don’t believe that for a second. I think some of them are commercially being tested by companies that want to deliver things, like Amazon. I think part of it is our military testing stuff, and working on things at night and they don’t want to really spend a lot of time discussing it us.”

Those are two now prevailing lines of thought on the drones. One, that they’re not linked to other countries, and two, that many of them are commercial or U.S. military in nature.

You asked, we answered. @MikeFrancesa on the drones over New Jersey 🛸 pic.twitter.com/W96GhnKMDx — The Mike Francesa Podcast (@FrancesaPodcast) December 17, 2024

Francesa said the U.S. government’s “cavalier” attitude indicates officials have a handle on the situation.

“I think the idea that they have taken such a cavalier approach to it makes you realize that when they keep telling you that there’s nothing to worry about, that should pretty much should tip you off that they know what they’re doing here,” he said.

Francesa isn’t the only sports media personality calling out government officials on how they’re handling the drone sightings. Stephen A. Smith said Monday the government needs to address the situation, adding, “I saw Independence Day, damn it.”

[The Mike Francesa Podcast]