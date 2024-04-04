Mike Francesa doesn’t have a spot in the New York Jets’ NFL Draft room, but he’s already made up his mind who the team should select in the first round.

The Jets hold the No. 10 overall pick. And while many analysts believe Georgia tight end Brock Bowers might be the best fit, Francesa begs to differ. On Wednesday’s The Mike Francesa Podcast, he said the Jets should target Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt … or else.

“(Alt’s) probably going to be there for the Jets,” Francesa said. “If the Jets get the good fortune of Alt being there at 10, if they don’t take him, they should be shot.”

The “shot” reference is an old expression, to be sure, but one that worked more effectively — and was less jarring — before an age when mass shootings and gang violence regularly make the news.

Funhouse, an X/Twitter account that frequently pokes fun at Francesa, tweeted a video of his comments, adding, “A bit extreme, perhaps, but Alt is really good.”

At least we know Francesa is really high on Alt (who by the way, is projected by many mock drafts to be gone by the time the draft rolls around to the Jets at No. 10).

“If Alt’s there, pop the champagne corks, because that will be a home run. Because that will be a guy who will be a 10-year starter, maybe a 14-year starter, a multiple-time All-Pro,” Francesa said. “He is a can’t-miss player on the offensive line.”

It’s not even Francesa’s strangest take of the past month involving the Jets. He said in mid-March that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would want to get “Bacteria” involved with the team.

“Bacteria is a guy who has been ravaged the last couple of years by injuries,” Francesa explained.