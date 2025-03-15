Mike Francesa realizing he’s live. (@BackAftaThis on X.)

There have been several notable rants over the years from people who didn’t realize they were live. The latest comes from Mike Francesa on his The Mike Francesa Podcast with BetRivers. There, on Friday night, Francesa spent a couple of minutes going off at his staff a. for talking in his headphones feed and b. saying that St. John’s had already won the Big East championship, only realizing near the end he was actually already live:

Mike Francesa yelled at his staff for a few minutes last night, not realizing he was live. 😄 pic.twitter.com/FVSSch13pt — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 15, 2025

The actual tone here from Francesa is relatively restrained compared to some of his past rants, but the way he particularly goes after his staff here is notable. Francesa’s argument is that whoever was talking on his feed and said “The Big East has been won already” was wrong because “the championship trophy goes to tomorrow night’s winner, it does not go to the regular season champion.” That’s a fair perspective, but the grilling from Francesa to try and figure out “Who said that?” is interesting.

The funniest part of this is Francesa’s realization towards the end that he’s live. He did say “Cut the tape” near the start, so perhaps he was somehow under the impression this was being recorded to air later. But around 2:10, he realizes that’s not the case.

“We’ll start over again. We broke off the air, didn’t we? We’re live? This was all on the air, me just yelling at you guys? What? You gotta be kidding me. You guys have got to be kidding me. All right, I apologize for that outburst, okay, folks? I didn’t realize we were live, I thought we were taping this, okay? That’s my mistake, I didn’t realize that. Now…so this is going to go viral now because I yelled at you guys, you realize that?”

Indeed it is. It does seem like this was edited out of the eventually-posted podcast, but this was being aired live at the start. It was a new report, not an old report. And that led to quite the clip here for Funhouse.