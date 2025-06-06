Photo Credit: 670 The Score on X

It’s not exactly a secret that NBC Sports insider Mike Florio is not a fan of newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Dating all the way back to 2011, Florio has bashed Rodgers over his on and off-field behavior. More recently, Florio effectively blamed Rodgers for the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh and ripped New York City media for not pressing Rodgers about it more. During the past few years of Rodgers’ career as he has entered the fray with more thoughts on political and social issues, Florio has jeered the future Hall of Famer for only appearing with friendly hosts.

As a result, nobody could be surprised that Mike Florio had some thoughts on Rodgers’ most recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, which the Pro Football Talk founder called “a 184-minute podcast about nothing.”

While sharing his thoughts on Rodgers’ impending arrival in Pittsburgh on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, Florio went on a tangent to roll his eyes at the conversation between Rodgers and Rogan.

“I don’t get it, guys. I don’t get it,” Florio said. “I love your show, I don’t consume a lot of content. I watched those three f*cking hours, I don’t know what I heard. I think my ears were bleeding by the time it was over.”

“A 184 minute podcast about nothing” Florio listened to the entire Aaron Rodgers Joe Rogan podcsst pic.twitter.com/2RkwrenHib — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 6, 2025

In fairness to Rodgers and Rogan, their most recent conversation was pretty standard JRE chatter. They talked Big Pharma, UFC and more of Rodgers’ pet off-field interests, many of which overlap with episodes of Rogan’s show.

In fact, someone could have saved Florio’s time and let him know that Rodgers rarely talks football with Rogan. And Rogan usually gets a more tame version of Rodgers when it comes to conspiracies or political talk, at least relative to his appearance on The Eddie Bravo Show.

Nothing about Florio’s stance is particularly surprising, but at least we all now get the image of him sitting through three-plus hours of JRE.