Photo credit: South Beach Sessions

Michelle Beadle has always appeared to be a polarizing figure on social media without even trying. But she’s learned to embrace it.

Beadle recently joined Dan Le Batard for the latest episode of his South Beach Sessions podcast, which was released Friday. During the interview, Le Batard recalled a previous social media interaction they had. According to Le Batard, the innocuous interaction was about the San Antonio Spurs, but more importantly, it made him realize how Beadle’s social media mentions are inherently different from his.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I remember not having real light around, ‘I thought this was a wildly popular person. I didn’t realize how many angry, sad men there are in this world,’” Le Batard said. “I remember apologizing to you because I welcomed something into your life that made it a little more unpleasant because of how poisonous these things can be.”

“I went through it the other day with my friend Peter Rosenberg,” Beadle said. “We were having the same conversation about the kicker for Kansas City. I said what I said, he said what he said, they’re the exact same messaging. And my mentions were a cesspool. It almost felt like an ‘I still got it’ moment for myself. I pissed him off just by doing the exact same thing that you did.”

Beadle co-hosts a podcast with Rosenberg for Wondery. And in the wake of Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech in May, Beadle told the Kansas City Chiefs kicker to “go **** yourself.”

Beadle’s response to Butker’s speech went viral. And while her mentions were undoubtedly more of a cesspool there than they were for that interaction with Le Batard about the Spurs years ago, she was able to put a more positive spin on the social media vitriol.

“So, you have now got a much healthier relationship with seeing what this thing is,” Le Batard noted of Beadle’s social media mindset.

According to Beadle, it was Bill Simmons who helped her to ignore the cesspool of comments and develop a healthier relationship with social media.

“I was engaging more with rude people and stuff,” Beadle recalled. “And I think he saw that and he pulled me aside and said, ‘Stop, put a tweet and never go back. Never look at the mentions or comments.’ Which is easier said than done, obviously…For the most part I don’t see it, unless it’s over the top. But yeah, it’s much healthier. Because it doesn’t matter. It really does not matter.”

Social media might not matter, but the responses and headlines that flood in whenever Beadle says anything remotely polarizing proves that she still matters. Not many sports media personalities can walk away from the limelight for years and still be able to incite an audience. But that ability is something to embrace, and it’s also why FS1 is interested in adding Beadle to their weekday lineup.

[South Beach Sessions]