Credit: A Touch More Podcast

The news of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s split came as a shock not only to the sports world but also to their many fans, who had come to feel connected to the couple and their relationship through their podcast, A Touch More.

In a video and statement posted to their podcast and social feeds late Friday, Rapinoe and Bird revealed they are breaking up after a decade-long relationship in the public eye. The former NWSL and WNBA stars also announced that they will be winding down A Touch More over the course of the year.

The two explained in the announcement video that they will publish six final “special” episodes in the coming weeks, alternating as hosts. Then, Rapinoe will host a miniseries covering the upcoming FIFA men’s World Cup, at which point the podcast will seemingly end for good.

A Touch More was likely a valuable piece of inventory in the reported looming sale of the Vox Media Podcast Network, which Puck reported is expected soon.

But not only was the show hosted by Rapinoe and Bird, but it was also largely built around stories and games focused on their personal lives together.

However, Bird confirmed she will be back hosting Bird’s Eye View, a WNBA breakdown and interview show coproduced by her company, Togethxr, and Vox. Bird will be a contributor to NBC’s coverage of the WNBA this season, her first television role covering the league she played in for more than two decades. The future Hall of Famer is also a part-owner in the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and is the managing director of the women’s national team for USA Basketball.

Rapinoe revealed she will launch her own, separate podcast later this year.

Fortunately for anyone who came to know Rapinoe and Bird as hosts, their media careers do not appear to be slowing down despite the wind-down of A Touch More.