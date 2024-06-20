October 30, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts (left) presents Megan Rapinoe (center) and Sue Bird (right) Warriors jerseys during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s sports icons and power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are rebooting the podcast they originally launched during the COVID pandemic. This time, they’ve got a big-time marketing and distribution partner in Vox Media.

A Touch More Live will relaunch later this summer, and will feature the couple exploring “the intersection between sports and pop culture.” The podcast will be available in audio and video versions on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Vox will handle the sales, marketing, and distribution for the podcast, ensuring a wider reach.

“We are thrilled to have A Touch More partner with Vox Media to expand A Touch More Live into a dynamic podcast that explores the intersection of sports and pop culture,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a statement (via HollywoodReporter.com). “Producing the show during the pandemic sparked our larger interest in production which eventually led to us launching our company, A Touch More, so this show holds a special place in our hearts. We are excited for A Touch More Live to be a place for exciting, honest conversations with compelling guests.”

The moment we shared our “A Touch More Live” news with the world 🥹 Thank you @stagwell for letting us takeover Sport Beach at Cannes 🫶 pic.twitter.com/rQmOIvVfqc — A Touch More (@atouchmore) June 19, 2024

The two former stars started the podcast during the pandemic on Instagram Live and founded A Touch More production company to produce it. The rebooted podcast will be co-distributed by TOGETHXR, a media company co-founded by Bird.

