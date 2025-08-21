Photo Credit: ‘House Rhules’

Controlling the narrative has extended to podcasting, and Matt Rhule wants in on the action.

As college football coaches look to keep a watchful eye over every inch of their empire, they look to control every word of it, too. For some coaches, that means limiting media availability; for others, that means starting a podcast. Coaches doing media beyond fielding questions from the local press isn’t new. Some have their own radio shows, others assign Michael Lombardi to handle theirs.

But the podcast boom has opened up a new frontier for coaches who want to tell their own story without any follow-up questions. Enter Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, who this week announced his new show, House Rhules, because apparently every coach needs a play on their name for content branding.

“I know what you’re thinking: why are we doing this?” Rhule said via On3. “Why are we taking the time to give an inside look to each and every one of you to all the great things happening here at the University of Nebraska? Man, we’re so proud of what we’re doing with our players, what we’re doing with this program, and we want to give you an inside look behind the scenes, behind the curtain at a college football program.”

Rhule continued: “You know, I’ve been hired and fired in my life. I’ve been through a lot of things. And, one thing I know is I’m not afraid to speak the truth, be authentic, and just be who I am. I’m Matt Rhule, and this is House Rhules.”

The show premiered on Thursday on YouTube, hosted by Rhule alongside Anthony Gargano, a Philadelphia sports media personality who recently settled a legal dispute with his former radio employer. Gargano was pulled off 97.5 The Fanatic in September 2023 after Beasley Media Group sued him for breach of contract over his involvement with AllCity Network’s PHLY Sports. The case settled in January, and Gargano now works at PHLY. And as Rhule’s podcast host, too.

The debut episode features conversations with Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright and motivational speaker Jon Gordon. According to the show’s description, it promises to cover “building a culture in Lincoln, the daily grind behind the scenes, and the personal side of balancing football and family.”

Rhule joins a growing list of college football coaches using podcasts to bypass traditional media and speak directly to fans.