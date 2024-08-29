Nov 3, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball while Seattle Seahawks running back Michael Robinson (26) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Mark Barron (23) during the 2nd half at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Tampa Bay 27-24.

After spending large parts of his professional career avoiding talking to the media at all costs, Marshawn Lynch is no longer here, so he doesn’t get fined.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders running back is making a name for himself in the very field he used to play cat-and-mouse games with.

Lynch hosts the popular ‘N Yo City’ segment during Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football wraparound coverage. He’s also joined ESPN’s slamball broadcasts and has multiple podcasts now. Last month, iHeartMedia announced the launch of its new podcast, Politickin’, which California Governor Gavin Newsom will co-host alongside Marshawn Lynch and his agent, Doug Hendrickson.

Newsom and Hendrickson—who has represented Lynch since 2007—have been friends since the 1990s.

On Thursday, Lynch announced another podcast venture with someone close to him: the Da Get Got Pod, his new weekly video podcast with Playmaker HQ. “Beast Mode” will be joined by his former teammate and current NFL Network host Mike Robinson.

A star-studded lineup of athletes and celebrities will join them as they offer their unique perspectives on the NFL and popular culture.

“I’m hella ready to get Da Get Got Pod rockin’. Me and Mike Rob got some sh*t done on the field and now we lookin to put some sh*t together off it. Mike’s been making his moves as an analyst for NFL Network since he hung up his spikes. But he’s had these ideas of talking since we were at Seattle and I’ve just been taking notes,” said Marshawn Lynch on creating this new show.

“Playmaker is blessin’ us with a platform to talk our talk and reach the listeners in a way that ain’t just X’s and O’s. They’re letting us have uncensored honest convos and just share our POV’s. Me and Mike plan to chop it up with our guests that include friends, family, rivals, teammates, coaches, legends, and even some youngsters. Everyone’s on deck to bring their ‘ism’ to the show.”

“Let’s GOOO!!! Been thinking about Da Get Got Pod since our Real Rob Report Messin’ Wit Marshawn segments back in Seattle! Creating a show that allows football to be the driving force for honest and engaging conversations about life and current events was always the goal,” added Mike Robinson. “Shout out to Playmaker!! For real! I needed an outlet where I can be more of myself and be authentic! Playmaker provides the perfect platform for fans to peek inside a friendship that helped power a Super Bowl championship.”

Lynch’s new podcast will launch on Sept. 5 and be available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

Each week, Lynch will share his thoughts on the NFL season and his insights on entertainment and pop culture. With Lynch and Robinson’s competitive backgrounds, Da Get Got Pod promises to be an engaging and insightful podcast. Listeners can submit questions and hear Lynch award a “Beast of the Week” to someone who has excelled in their field.

New episodes of Da Get Got Pod drop every Thursday. Follow @GetGotPod on social media for highlights and behind-the-scenes content.