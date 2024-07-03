An unexpected collaboration. California Governor Gavin Newsom, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch, and their friend and agent Doug Hendrickson are Politickin’. Gavin Newsom like you’ve never heard him and Marshawn Lynch exactly how you’d expect him. Join them for Politickin’ each week for the conversations that need to be had.

Despite its name, however, it doesn’t appear that the new podcast will be political in nature.

“What does Politickin’ even mean?” Newsom, who is no stranger to the sports world, asks in a one-minute teaser for the podcast.

“So this is how Politickin’ work out, right? It’s bridging gaps. You sit down, you come to the roundtable. We need to figure it out,” Lynch says. “I need to figure out where you coming from, right? But you need to figure out where he coming from. Your politickin’ might be a little bit different. You feel me? You handle yours a different way. We bring each side, all walks of life, like how we doing right now, and we figure out what we got going on. And what I’m gonna call that is politickin’. Not because he a politician. But because that’s just what we do.”

“With no politics,” Newsom added.

“With no politics,” Lynch agreed.

“And we can change the world podcast by podcast,” Hendrickson added sarcastically.

Even with Lynch’s description, it remains unclear what the podcast will actually be about or who its target audience will be. We’ll presumably find out more when its debut episode launches on July 15.

[iHeart]