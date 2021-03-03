There’s a lot of crossover from sports to pop culture and back, so that can make it interesting when a sports figure interviews someone mostly known for their work in another arena. And it’s also interesting when that leads to athletes and pop culture figures talking. The latest example of that comes from Fox Sports’ Lindsay Czarniak, who has a new “The Artist and The Athlete” podcast; each episode involves one current athlete and one renowned musician, and that’s led to some notable conversations. The first two episodes saw Czarniak talking with Brad Paisley and Clayton Kershaw and then Alanis Morrisette and Danica Patrick, and the most recent one (released Tuesday) features Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Chicago Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Here’s a fun clip from that, with Vedder and Rizzo each talking about the first CD or album they bought:

Here’s another clip, featuring them both talking about playing music (Rizzo plays the piano):

And here’s a clip from them on getting noticed and finding success:

Vedder has long been a notable Cubs’ fan, so this is a logical appearance for him. But there’s definitely something interesting about combining interviews of athletes and artists, and about how these people who have found wild success in dramatically-different arenas can related to each other. We’ll see how this podcast goes for Czarniak in the long run, but it’s definitely an interesting idea.

