Photo Credit: Dymin in the Rough

Almost everyone has a podcast these days, and every host is looking for something to set theirs apart.

The Dymin in the Rough podcast scored a big coup Tuesday, as two-time All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

Why did Lynn share the news with the podcast instead of with a baseball reporter? Because his wife, Dymin, hosts the podcast.

Dymin teased a big announcement in the podcast’s intro.

“We have a very interesting episode planned for today,” Dymin said. “We got a lot of updates for you guys.

“Let’s just jump right on into it. Lance, would you like to start, give us a little update?” Dymin continued, looking at her husband.

“Baseball season is upon us and I’m right here on the couch,” Lance Lynn said. “That is where I’m going to stay … I’m officially retiring from baseball, right here, right now.”

Lynn pitched for six teams in his MLB career, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, where he won a World Series. He returned to St. Louis for his final season last year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Dymin prodded him to discuss his decision (which you have to assume he’d already discussed with her at some point this offseason).

“You start looking around, free agency, obviously there was some interest from teams here and there, the money didn’t work out,” Lynn said. “Now you’re looking at the season’s started, and I’ve really enjoyed not being there. That’s kind of weird to say. I’m always going to miss the teammates, competing, stuff like that, but I’ve not missed being there every day.”

Dymin said she’d seen her husband’s retirement coming.

“I knew when you bought a boat, it was over,” she joked.

So now the 37-year-old Lynn will have to find ways to fill his time. He’ll have the opportunity to do more podcasts with his wife. The podcast’s teaser on Spotify and other platforms already reads, “Dymin in the Rough is a podcast featuring Dymin Lynn and her husband, professional baseball player Lance Lynn … sometimes. Together, and with some friends they’ve met along the way, they share the highs, lows and hilarious moments of MLB life!”