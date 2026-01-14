Screen grab: ‘Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul’

It’s been one month since Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul first launched.

And according to one Los Angeles Lakers reporter, the franchise hasn’t been the biggest fan of The Ringer’s new podcast.

On his own podcast, Buha’s Block, longtime Lakers reporter Jovan Buha answered a question from a listener who said that he heard the team hasn’t been happy with Paul publicly opining on the state of the team. Based on his own reporting, Buha confirmed that to be the case, specifically pointing to the NBA super agent’s comments that the Lakers aren’t currently an NBA title contender while also posing hypothetical trades.

“I can confirm that people have not been happy. I’m not going to go more specific than that,” he said. “I would just say people have not been happy with that pod and some of the comments. Especially some of the initial stuff — like there was the ‘they’re not contenders,’ right? — and that was one thing. And even some people inside that building might believe that at the core if you gave them truth serum. But it’s one thing to think that privately, one thing to put that out publicly.

“But then some of the stuff that has come out since, most notably, I think recently this whole ‘trade Austin Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr.,’ who they basically average the same amount of rebounds. And that would have been an interesting trade a year ago, but Austin Reaves is just a straight up better player than Jaren Jackson Jr. and has more trade value than Jaren Jackson Jr.”

As for the podcast, Buha added, “it’s been some interesting comments coming out of that. Because that is uncommon for an agent to be commenting on his player’s team to this degree and saying basically, ‘I would trade this guy.’ Especially a guy who’s sort of in contract competition [with] his client.”

People in the Lakers organization haven’t been happy with Rich Paul’s podcast, per @jovanbuha (h/t @Hero_OfThe_Day ) pic.twitter.com/a5nfkXp1tg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 13, 2026

That “player,” of course, would be LeBron James, who isn’t just Paul’s most prominent client, but also his childhood friend. Fair or not, many view the Klutch Sports CEO as a public mouthpiece for the 4-time NBA MVP, who is currently in the midst of the final season of his Lakers contract.

As such, many were quick to connect the dots of Paul’s trade suggestion, which also referenced Reeves’ own impending free agency and desire to get paid. Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James dismissed that very notion, stating that his agent’s comments are his and his alone.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” the 41-year-old forward said. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

While that may be the case, Paul’s comments still remain notable. Even if they aren’t intended to be a direct reflection of James’ beliefs, the reality is that Paul is one of the NBA’s most powerful agents and it’s understandably difficult for many to separate his personal interests from his public opinions.

If nothing else, this entire ordeal is a big win for The Ringer — and not just because of the drama it has brought to Bill Simmons’ least favorite NBA team. In addition to Paul’s viral comments generating no shortage of publicity, they have also provided proof that he’s willing to say interesting things on the podcast as opposed to just providing benign P.R.-friendly opinions.