Photo Credit: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce on YouTube

What’s better than a Kelce podcast? Two Kelce podcasts.

Kylie Kelce announced she will be dropping her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie on Dec. 5 using the same production company that her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce use — Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Kelce said it took a while to come up with the name, but she finally settled on one.

“But if you really want to know what the show is about, just know — I was this close to calling it, ‘F– around and find out.’ And I still might do it. Try me. Sorry. Back to this trailer.”

Kylie said she was just as shocked as the rest of us to be starting a podcast, but if everyone is going to be talking about her and the rest of the family, you might as well hear it from her.

“I’m not gonna lie, you’re going to hear my brutally honest opinions on motherhood — I’m not going to stop cursing in front of my kids — my kids hear the F-word on a daily basis,” she continued in the trailer.

She said the show will always highlight the latest in sports and entertainment as she mentioned a Dak Prescott anecdote. One where the Dallas Cowboys quarterback mentioned the team sucked and she was happy to hear it.

Kylie also said she’s excited to welcome some guests that she has “no business talking to.”

You can often hear Kylie in the background of Travis and Jason’s podcast New Heights and the listeners love her. So they get their wish.

Episodes will drop on Thursdays.

“You guys said you wanted more Kylie, and to that, I say, ‘F–k around and find out,'” she said.

