Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has seen himself on a meteoric rise within sports media since his retirement. So much so that he is perhaps busier now outside of the NFL than he ever was as an NFL player.

Kelce of course debuted this season on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown studio pregame show for their Monday Night Football broadcasts. On top of that, his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce has ironically reached new heights of its own, signing a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wonderly back in August.

Add in some other ventures outside of sports media such as the Kelce brothers becoming the largest investors in the independent light beer company, Garage Beer, and Jason Kelce certainly has a full plate of responsibilities.

On Thursday’s edition of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she was asked about whether Jason Kelce watches their three children while she films her podcast episodes. In response, she detailed that she frequently schedules childcare because of her husband’s busy schedule, saying that she sees him less now than she did when he was playing in the NFL.

“When I have to do something. Coaching, something for the Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment even, I will schedule childcare. My husband could tell me 72 times that he will be in the house during the times when I have to leave it. I will still schedule childcare. And it is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier now than he has ever been. I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football.

“We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on. He will not be watching the kids. He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings.”

As we approach the home stretch of the NFL regular season, things will only be ramping up for Jason Kelce.

It’s also been recently announced that Kelce will be hosting a late-night talk show on ESPN called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce starting in January, which will run for five weeks, airing on Friday nights.

