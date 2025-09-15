Credit: Kirk Herbstreit on YouTube

If you didn’t have enough Kirk Herbstreit content, the ESPN and Prime Video football analyst is back with more.

This week, Herbstreit and his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Joey Galloway launched a new weekly live podcast Nonstop. The ESPN colleagues, two of the sharpest analysts in college football media, offered a run-through of all the big headlines across pro and college football.

Nonstop has a big head start on most football shows not just because it is hosted by two plugged-in professional broadcasters, but also because the show uses NCAA and NFL game footage. It would seem that Herbstreit’s connections at ESPN and Prime Video worked in his favor here, or he paid up for the rights to this valuable video.

Of course, all Herbstreit content features a heavy dose of golden retriever. And Galloway is already sick of Herbstreit bringing the pets wherever he goes.

Joey is fed up with the dogs 🤣🤣#nonstop pic.twitter.com/Ec7Q0EDarf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 15, 2025

Herbstreit waited longer than most of his colleagues before getting into the podcast game. Between weekly hits across the ESPN landscape and a travel schedule that would make most broadcasters sick, Herbie is one of the busiest people in sports media. Whether this new show signals anything about his future remains to be seen, but a few things stand out about the project.

This is not an ESPN or Amazon property. The show is live on Herbstreit’s personal YouTube channel, and the credits suggest it is produced in partnership with Lagos Creative, a production company based in Nashville (where Herbstreit has a home) and most well-known for working with the Tennessean podcast juggernaut Theo Von and Bussin’ With the Boys.

Like all major sports broadcasters, podcasting should give Herbstreit a space to loosen up and run the show. As one of the top voices in football, it will surely have a big audience and give Herbstreit an off-ramp from the corporate media world in which he has existed since shortly after leaving campus in the 1990s.