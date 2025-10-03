Credit: The Morning After

UPDATE: Longtime WDIV-TV consumer affairs reporter Hank Winchester, Kelly Stafford’s co-host on The Morning After podcast since 2023, has been fired by the station following a police investigation into allegations that he made sexual advances during a massage, per Detroit Metro Times. Winchester had been on leave since the investigation started, though he returned to the podcast in August after being cleared. The Metro Times was unable to confirm why Winchester was fired, as neither the station nor the attorney provided comment. Winchester was not present on this week’s episode of The Morning After when Stafford announced she was taking a break for a month.

WDIV has the full details of the police report regarding the allegations made against Winchester.

ORIGINAL: Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced that she is stepping back from The Morning After podcast to prioritize her mental health and explore the show’s direction.

During Thursday’s episode of the podcast, Stafford appeared with executive producer Kyra Stevens, instead of co-host Hank Winchester, and announced that she would be taking the next four weeks off to work out some things (transcript via New York Post).

“I wanted to let you guys know that I will be taking a break for about a month,” Kelly said. “I’ve just been kind of struggling (with) where I see this thing going. Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband and this podcast is another one of my babies and I love it a lot, but not as much as them. It has been taking more time than I’ve wanted it too. And so, Kyra and I are going to take this month and put our heads together and kind of see where to take it from here.

“As you guys know, I started this podcast to kind of build this community, a community that accepts failure and supports each through it instead of judging. I feel like we can all lean on each other now. I leaned on you guys, i hope that you leaned on this podcast, either for laughter or just to realize that not everything is perfect and it doesn’t have to be.