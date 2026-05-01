Creit: People

On October 2, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced in what is now the last original episode of her The Morning After podcast that she would be taking a four-week break from the show to prioritize her mental health and consider the future of the show.

Although he was not mentioned, the decision coincided with former co-host and WDIV-TV consumer affairs reporter Hank Winchester being fired from the station following an investigation into allegations that he made sexual advances during a massage.

In November, Stafford followed up with an announcement on social media that she would be extending her hiatus to focus on her family and on Matthew’s successful season on the field, culminating in his first league MVP award.

“I feel this pull to get back to my roots, and to do that, I have to pour into the people I love most,” Kelly posted on Instagram. “I’ve got a husband in the middle of one hell of a season, and I want to be fully locked in with him. I want to be present for my girls. I want to give my whole heart to the people who have always given theirs to me.”

On Thursday, Stafford held a Q&A with fans on Instagram, and when one fan asked about the future of the pod, she explained why she needed her initial reprieve and shared her outlook on what the future may hold.

“What I don’t miss is the anxiety I used to get the night before every episode was released, wondering what headline was going to be created from the episode,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram story. “It just felt like my name was in the headlines every week, and that is not what I wanted this podcast for. So that is a big reason why I took a break. I needed a mental break.”

View this profile on Instagram Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) • Instagram photos and videos

“It was really nice just being there and supporting and being with my kids and Matthew all last season and not having to worry about it,” she added.

As nice as the family time has been, Stafford isn’t ruling out a return one day.

“I really do miss it,” she said. “I think you can do a lot of good with a podcast if you do it right. So I’m trying to figure out what that looks like and still be super enjoyable for you all. So stay tuned on that. I’m working on it.

“And once there is a decision that I’ve made, I promise you, you’ll know.”