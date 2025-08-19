Credit: The Morning After Podcast

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has co-hosted The Morning After podcast with Detroit TV reporter Hank Winchester since 2023, though he had been absent from regular weekly episodes since June due to an ongoing investigation into an accusation of sexual advances during a massage.

The longtime Detroit reporter returned to the podcast on Monday after he had been cleared in that investigation.

“There was an allegation that was made against me by someone, and police have a responsibility in these situations to investigate allegations,” said Winchester. “But they should also take the time to investigate the person making the allegations. It is kind of one of the lessons I’ve learned in all of this. And as a result of some action that was taken by the local law enforcement, there was a local media report that was done by one station in particular, and that really kind of spread like wildfire.”

The Emmy-winning reporter, who had been placed on administrative leave with Local 4 News, did not specify the local news report in question. Attorneys for Winchester also said in a Friday press conference that their client was the victim of allegations that spread internationally after a TV station published a story.

WJBK-TV (Fox 2 Detroit), one of several local stations to report the story, said that police searched Winchester’s home and that “the accusations against him stem from alleged sexual advances he made to a man during a massage.” They also reported that a search warrant was executed at Winchester’s residence on June 13 over the allegations, and electronics were seized from his home.