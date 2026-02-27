Credit: Just Women’s Sports

Kelley O’Hara and Ali Riley are launching Time Wasting, a new weekly soccer podcast with Just Women’s Sports, premiering next month.

O’Hara is a two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, and two-time NWSL champion who was also a prominent voice in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s fight for equal pay. Riley retired from professional soccer in 2025 after spending years captaining both Angel City FC and New Zealand’s national team, competing in five World Cups and four Olympic Games while playing professionally in the United States, Sweden, Germany, and England. The two were teammates at Stanford University and won a WPS Championship together in 2010, which means they’ve known each other for over 15 years.

Time Wasting takes its name from the soccer tactic of running down the clock to preserve a lead. Still, the podcast flips that concept by packing episodes with tactical breakdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and perspective from two players who spent nearly two decades competing at the highest levels of the sport. Full episodes will be available on YouTube and audio platforms, with clips and highlights distributed across Just Women’s Sports’ social media channels.

“Women’s soccer is entering a new phase of growth where it’s critical we have voices who can provide both smart analysis and authentic storytelling,” Just Women’s Sports founder and CEO Haley Rosen said in a statement. “With Time Wasting, Kelley and Ali are combining two decades of experience and friendship to create a one-of-a-kind show for women’s soccer fans.”

This marks O’Hara’s latest collaboration with Just Women’s Sports, extending a partnership that dates back several years. She launched Sports Are Fun! with the platform in January 2025, a studio show co-hosted with Greydy Diaz that features rotating guests discussing everything happening across women’s sports. O’Hara’s work with JWS dates back to 2020, when she started hosting The Just Women’s Podcast with Kelley O’Hara. Since then, she’s been involved in multiple projects, including The Players Pod, The Gold Standard, Fast Friends with Kelley O’Hara and Lisa Leslie, and digital series such as Kelley on the Street and 1v1 with Kelley O’Hara.

Just Women’s Sports has been expanding its original programming considerably over the past year as the platform works to establish itself as a major player in the women’s sports media space. The company launched Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie in June 2025, a video series in which the WNBA legend provides unfiltered commentary and an insider’s perspective on women’s basketball. That launch came alongside JWS Playmakers, a creator-driven content studio designed to spotlight authentic voices in women’s basketball coverage.

The company was founded in 2020 by former soccer player Haley Rosen as a digital-first media brand dedicated entirely to women’s sports coverage. JWS raised $3.5 million in its first equity funding round in 2021, a round led by venture capital firm Will Ventures that included investments from NBA star Kevin Durant, WNBA players Elena Della Donne and Arike Ogunbowale, Olympic hockey gold medalist Hilary Knight, and U.S. women’s national soccer team players Kelley O’Hara and Sam Mewis.

Time Wasting arrives as the women’s sports podcast landscape has grown significantly more crowded over the past two years. iHeartMedia’s Women’s Sports Audio Network launched in June 2024 with Good Game with Sarah Spain serving as the network’s anchor show, marking the first daily women’s sports podcast from a major corporate media company. The network expanded in January 2025 by adding eight new podcasts covering various sports, including shows hosted by two-time World Cup champion Ashlyn Harris and WNBA star Lexie Brown.

O’Hara and Riley’s podcast adds another entry to that growing lineup of women’s sports content. Time Wasting premieres March 10 on YouTube and audio platforms.