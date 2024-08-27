Credit: Wondery.

With Travis in training camp and Jason preparing for his new role at ESPN, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce has been on hiatus since July 3.

And when it returns, it will have a new home.

According to Variety, the Kelce brothers have inked a deal for their popular podcast with Amazon’s Wondery. Per the outlet, the deal gives Wondery global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of New Heights, including the show’s back catalog, in addition to the rights to create international audio adaptations of the podcast and the exclusive rights to monetize and distribute audio and video podcast episodes.

New Heights, which will continue to be widely available on all podcast services and YouTube, is set to return with its first episode in nearly two months on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to coincide with the start of the 2024 football season. Meanwhile, Wave Sports+, which previously hosted the podcast, will continue to handle the show’s production.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” Jason and Travis Kelce said in a statement. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!”

The deal between the Kelces and Amazon doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the All-Pro brothers had been linked to a potential deal with the e-commerce giant dating back to May. Despite the sports media market being oversaturated with podcasts featuring current and former players — New Heights now has both following Jason’s retirement — the Kelces’ podcast has stood out thanks to the brothers’ chemistry, on-field credentials and, as you may have heard, one of them happens to be dating Taylor Swift.

For Jason and Travis, the deal gives the brothers yet another sizable payday, while Amazon adds one the most popular podcasts (sports or otherwise) to its catalog, in addition to strengthening its ties to the Swift universe. It’s also worth noting that the deal gives the company the rights to livestreams and the ability to develop, manufacture, license and distribute all New Heights merchandise, which one would imagine will be seeing plenty of in the weeks and months ahead.

[Variety]