Photo credit: The Truth After Dark Podcast

Joy Taylor has found her next platform.

Nearly a year after her departure from Fox Sports, Taylor is launching a new daily sports podcast called The Daily Play with Joy Taylor on the Urban One Podcast Network. The show is described as a micro-podcast — five to 10 minutes per episode — covering the biggest sports stories of the day with Taylor’s opinions mixed in alongside the news.

“I wanted to create something fast, focused, and always authentic. Sports fans are busy, but they want the context behind the conversation. With The Daily Play, I’m giving them what it means and what to watch next—in just a few minutes,” Taylor said in a prepared statement. “Joining Urban One allows me to talk directly to a loyal, engaged audience across the country. I’m excited to get back to my radio roots!”

Taylor spent nearly a decade at Fox Sports, joining the network in March 2016 when she filled in for Kristine Leahy on The Herd with Colin Cowherd before eventually landing as host of Undisputed and later Speak. Her exit last summer came as Fox restructured its afternoon programming lineup, canceling Speak alongside Breakfast Ball and The Facility in favor of a new morning show co-produced with Barstool Sports.

Taylor was named as a defendant in a workplace misconduct suit filed in January 2025 by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, which accused Taylor of racial discrimination and of having sexual relationships with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon and co-host Emmanuel Acho to advance her career. Taylor has strongly denied those allegations and maintained that the lawsuit had nothing to do with her departure, pointing to the broader overhaul of Fox’s programming as the reason.

In her first public comments after leaving Fox, Taylor joined The Ringer’s Higher Learning and opened up about her mental state. She thanked Fox for giving her the chance to live out her dream as a sports panelist, but said the previous seven months had taken something away from her relationship with the work.

“I think what happened to me this year took that away from me,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll get that back. I might — and maybe when the callous forms over the wound and you get away from things — but right now, it doesn’t feel that way. It doesn’t feel exciting.”

She also floated the idea of stepping away from being front-facing entirely, saying she wanted to eventually build things for other people.

“The dream now is to just disappear,” she said.

We wondered at the time what would come next for Taylor and where she might land, noting that despite everything, she was leaving Fox as a legitimate free agent with a strong social following, a head start in podcasting with Two Personal, and no shortage of platforms eager to add her.

Ten months later, she appears to have her answer.