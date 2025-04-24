Photo credit: Two Personal

After a lengthy layoff, Joy Taylor relaunched the Two Personal podcast without Taylor Rooks. And she got personal.

Taylor and Rooks first launched the Two Personal podcast in March of 2024. But as the year went on, Rooks’ role with the podcast lessened. The final episode of the podcast’s first season was released Jan. 10, 2025, just a few days after Taylor was named as a defendant in a workplace misconduct lawsuit filed by a former Fox Sports hairstylist. The episode, however, was recorded before the lawsuit was filed.

This week, Taylor relaunched the podcast, formally announcing that Rooks is no longer part of the show. The name of the podcast did not change, but past episodes have been scrubbed from the channel.

“Taylor [Rooks] is an extremely busy woman,” Joy Taylor noted of her former co-host. “And with her NFL and NBA commitments in 2025, she is not going to be able to do Two Personal in season two. So I will be your host moving forward.”

Rooks has contributed to Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage since 2022, and later this year, she will begin her role as Amazon’s lead NBA studio host when its pro basketball package launches next season.

As Two Personal continues without Rooks, Taylor will have in-studio guests each episode, recently telling her former Miami radio co-host Jonathan Zaslow the content “can be about anything…it’s culture, relationship, politics…whatever is trending that week.”

The first episode of the relaunch features Life Coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. In the episode’s teaser, Bryant notes her “libido is through the roof,” prompting Taylor to add, “Every year I get older, I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I have to have sex every day, and I can’t, I’m not.”

The admission comes three months after the lawsuit against Fox Sports accused Taylor of having sexual relations with FS1 host Emmanuel Acho and executive Charlie Dixon with sights on advancing her career at the network. Taylor has not addressed the lawsuit publicly, but in her relaunch of Two Personal, it quickly becomes evident the current legal battle won’t keep the FS1 host from getting personal on her podcast.