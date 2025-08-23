Screengrab via YouTube

There is no love lost between former FS1 colleagues Joy Taylor and Jason Whitlock, at least on Taylor’s side.

After her high-profile exit from the network, Taylor’s media tour took her to Cam Newton and his Funky Friday podcast. Taylor left the network under the cloud of being salaciously named in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the network and since fired executive Charlie Dixon. Earlier this month, Taylor claimed that the lawsuit (which is still ongoing, although the plaintiff has asked for dismissal) played no part in her departure from Fox Sports.

But in this stop on the Joy Taylor media tour, she was asked by Newton about disparaging comments made by her former Fox Sports colleague Jason Whitlock about her talent as a host and physique.

And she did not hold back in responding in kind.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest,” Taylor said.

“I’m only aware of this from adjacent conversations, I did not watch a single second as I couldn’t give a f— less and I have not consumed any of it,” she added. “He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock. Food.”

After Newton went over Whitlock’s creepy comments about Taylor’s physical appearance, she scoffed about how “desirable” the current host on the Blaze network truly is. And then when Newton joked that he “loved” Jason Whitlock, that only encouraged Taylor to go off even more.

“No we don’t. Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not. I do not love Jason. You say what you need to say, I do not. I don’t love everybody,” Taylor scoffed.

When Cam Newton said that he actually looks forward to seeing Jason Whitlock in person, Joy Taylor quickly interjected that it would never happen.

“Where are you going to see him, a hole? He is not going outside. Where is he going to go,” she asked incredulously.

“You will never see him. He’s hiding, which is where he should stay. I don’t ever talk about him because I don’t think about him, because I don’t care. You’re never going to see him. I don’t think he goes to the grocery store. You’re not going to see him. You can wait forever, you’re not going to see him.”

While Taylor’s remarks covered a much shorter timespan than Stephen A. Smith did in his infamous 40 minute podcast rant aimed at Whitlock, they may have carried even more venom.