Photo credit: “Two Personal” podcast on YouTube

Joy Taylor’s takes are getting more personal.

Late last month, the FS1 personality relaunched her Two Personal podcast — this time without former co-host Taylor Rooks. In one of her first solo episodes, Taylor made headlines by revealing she “has to have sex every day,” a remark that quickly became fodder for deeper discussion on The Truth Lounge, co-hosted by her Speak counterpart, Paul Pierce.

This isn’t exactly new territory for Joy Taylor; she’s always been unfiltered, especially during her Miami radio days. But there’s a new edge to how she’s approaching her personal platform. She’s leaning in. Hard. And as she pushes even further into the personal side of podcasting, a move that might take on new significance given Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports’ recent reporting that her FS1 contract is set to expire this summer.

With the future uncertain, Taylor seems intent on using her own platforms to speak freely. She’s stopped reading social media comments, and while she still has strong takes, like her recent shot at NFL quarterback evaluators, the bigger story may be how unfiltered she’s become outside the constraints of network television.

On a recent Two Personal episode, Taylor shifted away from sports to something far more reflective, questioning whether America is even trying to be better.

“I think there’s also a massive attack on femininity,” she said. “Like, the idea is that masculinity is actually what’s being attacked. Everything’s watered down. Everything’s softened now. Everything is feminine. I think femininity is under control. I think a big part of the reason why this is happening is because women got too close to power. I mean, the audacity that a Black woman (Kamala Harris) would run for president. This was their last stand. They’re like, ‘Hold on, listen, we let you in boardrooms. We let you get credit cards. Running for president is too much audacity for us.'”

Joy Taylor says femininity is under attack in America because women got too close to power — and reveals she believes pr*stitution should be legal, claiming non-p*ssy getting lonely men are deteriorating society. (🎥 Two Personal Show/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/puRouLYFqX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 17, 2025

Taylor’s comments seem to tap into a broader cultural tension, where conversations about gender, power, and progress have become increasingly polarized. While some hear warnings about the erosion of traditional values, others see backlash against hard-won autonomy.

She doesn’t claim to speak for everyone, but she’s speaking for someone.

“The rolling back of women’s rights and the push that women have somehow created this world where there’s too much equality, and we can make choices about when we have children,” she said. “Marriage rates are dropping because nobody wants to deal with a f*cking cheating alcoholic man, when you get your own apartment. Guys are lonely. People, men in these f*cking caves that would never touch a woman anyway, have convinced themselves that OnlyFans models are curving them because they sent them $5. It is this attack on femininity.”

And don’t get Taylor started on the male loneliness epidemic, which she called a “massive f*cking problem.”

“I think non-p*ssy getting male lonelys are deteriorating society,” Taylor said. “I think it’s a massive problem. One, I think we should legalize prostitution. I’ve been standing on this for decades, and I think prostitution should be legalized. They would never do this, but that I think would be a massive solve.”

That’s a temporary fix, though.

“I believe that straight male biology and particularly men, who have this sort of anger, is because they don’t get physical intimacy,” Taylor adds. “They have convinced themselves that the type of physical intimacy they would like is their favorite pornstar, or their favorite OnlyFans girl, or this unattainable beauty on Instagram, who’s never ever, ever, ever, ever, going to f*ck you or meet you or talk to you, ever. And so, they don’t look for the physical intimacy that is around them.

“They don’t go outside of their home. They don’t go down to the local library. They don’t go to their local bar. They don’t join a social group in order to meet people. Because they feel that this f*cking beautiful ’10,’ whatever, is going to walk through their f*cking front door and suck their d*ck, and that’s never going to happen.”

You don’t have to agree with all of Taylor’s solutions to see she’s tapping into real frustrations, and she’s far from alone. Whether this signals a shift in her brand or a move toward life after FS1, she’s no longer playing it safe and is quite comfortable talking about subjects other sports media members might view as too taboo.

Think Stephen A. Smith on his Straight Shooter Media platform, but with less yelling and more sex talk.