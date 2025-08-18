Credit: Bussin’ With The Boys

The Bussin’ With the Boys universe is growing again.

Retired NFLers turned sports media stars Will Compton and Taylor Lewan are launching a new college football show called The Locker Room: CFB with rising college football commentator Josh Pate.

The Locker Room will premiere Aug. 20 as Compton, Lewan, and Pate prepare viewers for Week 0 of the college football season, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

“Bringing Josh Pate into The Locker Room is a huge win for the Bussin’ With The Boys brand, and more importantly, for college football fans,” Compton said in a press release. “Josh knows the game inside and out, and I’m absolutely fired up to have him on board. He’s going to elevate everything, and I can’t wait to see him crush it for the fans every single week.”

For BWTB, the new show is the biggest move since Compton and Lewan left Barstool to go independent. Driven by a lucrative new partnership with FanDuel, they are making big moves. They hired two Super Bowl champions to join BWTB in linebacker Clay Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker, while Compton launched a show about family life called For the Dads.

For Pate, The Locker Room is just the latest sign that he is one of the dominant voices in college football media in the NIL era. After starting in local radio out of Columbus, Pate joined 247Sports and CBS Sports before recent deals to partner with On3, Rivals, and now BWTB for the 2025 season.

Together, BWTB and Pate figure to draw a significant audience and put the two former Big Ten star hosts on the map in the college football space.