An image for the Roommates Show Block Party, set for Sept. 7, 2024 in New York City. (Medium Rare.)

Recently, we’ve seen upticks in both athlete-focused special events and athlete-hosted podcasts. Those two things will come together in New York City’s Central Park this fall with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates Show.

The two New York Knicks players will be hosting The Roommates Show Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7 in conjunction with their podcast co-host Matt Hillman, the Playmaker company behind their podcast, event production company Medium Rare, and event sponsor Tommy John (the underwear brand, not the former MLB pitcher). They’ll have guests including famed comedian Jon Stewart, teammate Mikal Bridges, and rapper Action Bronson (who will do a live performance). Here’s more on the event from a release:

New York Knicks teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, announce a special live recording of their podcast, The Roommates Show, co-hosted by Matt Hillman. To kick off season two of one of the hottest podcasts in sports entertainment, the former college roommates turned professional basketball players will transform Central Park’s iconic Rumsey Playfield into The Roommates Show Block Party – Live From Central Park Presented by Tommy John on Saturday September 7, 2024 beginning at 6:00PM. For the first time ever, The Roommates Show will unite the city with one big party in the middle of New York bringing a fun, high energy show that will feature current Knicks stars and legends, iconic fans, and music performances. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday at 10:00AM ET starting at $64.99, fans can register for the pre-sale now at www.RoommatesLive.com. Featuring The Roommates Show’s biggest stars yet, the live podcast will feature Knicks superfan and comedy legend Jon Stewart, current Knicks star Mikal Bridges, a musical performance by Action Bronson, and more special guests to be announced. “There is nothing like the outpouring of love and support that we get from our fans when we play in our home city. We have the greatest fans in the world and we want to further allow them into our world with our first-ever Roommates Show Block Party – Live from Central Park presented by Tommy John,” Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart said. “We can’t wait to bring The Roommates Show to life like never before with our biggest guests yet in front of 5,000 fans; it’s going to be a special day for us both.” “We’re incredibly excited to be the presenting sponsor at Roommates Show Block Party,” said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Tommy John CEO. “The partnership between Tommy John and Roommates’ Jalen and Josh is a pairing of MVPs known on and off the court for consistently performing at their peak potential. It’s important to us to support those who are shaping the industry and to celebrate their success. We look forward to expanding our partnership with The Roommates Show in 2025 and beyond.”

Hart and Brunson’s friendship began long before they reached the Knicks. They played together at Villanova (Hart suited up for the Wildcats from 2013-17, Brunson from 2015-18) and roomed together for some of that time, spawning this podcast name. But the podcast only came together after they teamed up in New York.

Brunson was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and played there through the 2021-22 season, then signed with the Knicks in free agency. Hart was drafted 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2017, but traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night; he’d play for them through 2019, then the New Orleans Pelicans through 2022, and then spent half a season with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Knicks in February 2023. He and Brunson quickly got back into some of their rhythms, including with occasional Twitter/X shots at each other, and they launched this weekly video podcast with Hillman (their best friend and also college roommate) this February. And it’s made plenty of news so far, and the two players will be featured on a panel with Ben Stiller at Fanatics Fest NYC next month.

The live podcast/event crossover here is also interesting. Medium Rare has been known for a wide range of events with athletes, celebrities, and brands, from Gronk Beach to Shaq’s Fun House to Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate to Sports Illustrated: The Party. But perhaps the one that’s closest to this is the Kelce Jam they’ve done with Travis Kelce, featuring a music and food focus. It’s notable to see an event like that crossed with a live podcast, though; live podcast events have taken off elsewhere, but it’s been rarer to see those with athletes. We’ll see how this one works out, and if this winds up becoming a larger trend.