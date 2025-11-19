Graphic via Liam McGuire

There haven’t been many podcasts — in sports and elsewhere — that have moved the needle in the past year as much as Pablo Torre Finds Out has.

As such, it was hardly a surprise to see Apple Podcasts recognize the Meadowlark Media program as both one of its best overall podcasts and singular episodes in its 2025 review.

But as the show celebrated the honors, one of its most prominent critics — and subjects — spoke up to take credit. Sharing the official podcast account’s post announcing the news, Jordon Hudson simply wrote, “You’re welcome” — an obvious reference to Torre’s multiple episodes focused on her relationship with Bill Belichick.

While the episode that Apple recognized wasn’t one about Hudson, but rather Torre’s reporting on the Kawhi Leonard endorsement deal scandal, her claim for credit isn’t totally unfounded. After all, it was arguably the episodes regarding Belichick and Hudson that first made PTFO mainstream, putting the show in the spotlight ahead of more “serious” journalism regarding topics such as the NFLPA’s leadership and allegations the Los Angeles Clippers had attempted to circumvent the NBA’s salary cap.

Torre might even agree — at least partially — with Hudson’s assessment. Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast after the show’s host had criticized his episodes about Belichick and Hudson, the Harvard alum discussed the need to balance hard-hitting topics with content that has more mainstream appeal.

“Unfortunately the death of the classifieds in newspapers, the death of the cable bundle in television has led us as independent media people to have to subsist by basically putting onto an altar your content and hoping that the Sun God that is the algorithm shines upon us,” Torre told Simmons in June.

“… So to me it’s like, yes, we have to play the game. And look, it’s not Hollywood where it’s ‘one for me, one for you.’ That’s not what I’m doing here. I believe in every episode to a degree that is almost disturbingly sincere. But to me, the whole game here is if I’m gonna do a Peabody Award-nominated episode … like, that’s not gonna be as popular as the Belichick stuff or the LeBron stuff.”

Taking to X on his personal account on Wednesday, Torre responded to Hudson’s jab. And while he didn’t give her the credit she believes she deserves, he did reiterate that she has an open invitation to appear on PTFO.

Hi Jordon (@Jordonbella): Your invitation to be a guest stands! I think our audience would love it. You will never be banned by @pablofindsout. Thanks,

Pablo https://t.co/617iqpPxeL — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) November 19, 2025

We can only hope Hudson takes Torre up on his offer. And if she does, it could very well result in both being celebrated by Apple Podcasts in 2026.