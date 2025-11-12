Screen grab: ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out’

Few, if any, sports journalists have made headlines with their reporting this year quite like Pablo Torre.

That hasn’t stopped the host of Pablo Torre Finds Out from receiving criticism, especially from those close to the subjects of his investigations.

On the latest episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast with host Brandon Contes, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz says that he thinks Torre deserves all the praise in the world for his hard work.

“Pablo is a true journalist in every sense of the word,” said Schultz. “What he’s done and the career he’s built is exceptional. I had a chance to… I don’t know Pablo well, but I’ve always really respected him, ran into him. I was doing some Fanatics Fest hosting, ran into him there, and spent a few minutes with him—incredibly impressed with what he’s built and how he’s done it.”

Schultz also responded to Torre’s recent assertion that newsbreakers or insiders aren’t necessary in today’s sports media world and much of what they do ends up being inconsequential.

“I think the reason we use sources is because the people who are providing that information, whether it’s an agent, a GM, whoever, they don’t want pushback,” he said. “And in order to continue that relationship, you have to protect that person who’s willing to tell you the information. And that’s definitely not lost on me.”

Schultz added that he’s had existential thoughts about the insider trade and whether that’s different from being a journalist.

“I’ve thought about myself, this whole insider term. I’ve never really identified with the term insider. I’ve always thought of myself more as an outsider who happens to swim in the insider water. It matters. But I don’t know, man. I think there’s some legitimacy to what he’s saying in terms of if you’re a newsbreaker, the news you’re delivering, does it always have to be sourced?

“…I feel like I’ve always wondered, am I a journalist? I’m definitely not a traditional journalist. I think I’ve made that very clear. When I say I’m more of an outsider, I think the insider game, I always wonder, are you really a journalist? I don’t know. I think Pablo is a true journalist. I don’t think I have the appetite for it. It’s more interesting to me, and I consume it like a fiend. I love that content, but I wouldn’t even know where to start when it comes to diving into those waters.”