Jordan Robinson will host a new “Women’s Hoops Show” for Audacy.

Women’s basketball continues to see more and more shows specifically devoted to it. The latest is from Audacy, which announced Monday that their new weekly The Women’s Hoops Show will debut Tuesday. That show will be hosted by sports journalist Jordan Robinson, and will cover women’s basketball at a variety of levels, including the WNBA, Unrivaled, and college.

Here’s a trailer for it:

In a release, Audacy provided more details on what to expect here:

On “The Women’s Hoops Show,” Robinson will be joined by a wide range of women’s basketball experts – players, coaches, retired legends, insiders, and media personnel – to cover the WNBA season, college hoops, the new Unrivaled league, the drama, cultural conversations, and shifting landscape of the sport, key games, surprising trades, the intense playoff race, the history of the sport, and the women and teams that blazed the trail. Robinson will be joined by a series of special co-hosts throughout the season, including WNBA MVP/four-time league champion Sheryl Swoopes and women’s hoops analyst Autumn Johnson. “I am ecstatic to continue to partner with Audacy to share the important stories and headlines surrounding the culture of women’s basketball with ‘The Women’s Hoops Show,’” said Robinson. “The sport is growing and I’ll be with our listeners every step of the way.” “Jordan is at the top of her game, and we’re thrilled to work with her to expand our slate of original women’s sports offerings at a time when enthusiasm around women’s hoops is at an all-time high,” said Leah Reis-Dennis, VP, Podcast Content Strategy & Business Development, Audacy. “This show will be the premiere destination for both brands and fans looking to get in on women’s basketball coverage and conversation.”

Robinson has worked in a variety of roles across the women’s basketball landscape, from host to play-by-play announcer to analyst to reporter and more. Some of her recent basketball work includes hosting the PAC-12 Football Tailgate Show on the PAC-12 Networks, hosting Game On on Women’s Sports Network live at the women’s Final Four, serving as sideline reporter for the men’s and women’s WCC Conference Tournament on ESPN+, and calling play-by-play for FIBA 3×3 games. She’s also worked as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network football broadcasts.

It’s also notable to see Swoopes and Johnson mentioned as special co-hosts. Both have been prominent women’s basketball figures. Johnson has worked as an analyst for ION WNBA coverage, as a sideline reporter and fill-in analyst for the Atlanta Dream’s local broadcasts, as a host on BTN, as a digital reporter on women’s basketball for the NCAA, and as a NBA 2K League host and reporter. And Swoopes obviously had a legendary playing career, but has become a notable media figure lately as well; beyond her work as an analyst for the Dallas Wings, she’s drawn attention with a lot of her WNBA commentary on Caitlin Clark and beyond. So it will be interesting to see what they and the other guests bring to this.

The Women’s Hoops Show will premiere on March 4. Its episodes can be found on its YouTube page, the Audacy app, and through other podcast providers.