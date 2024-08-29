Johnny Manziel in a “Glory Daze” trailer. (Johnny Manziel on YouTube.)

Prominent former quarterback Johnny Manziel is continuing to pick up media roles.

Earlier this week, Action Network announced that Manziel will join their Big Bets On Campus podcast weekly. And now, Manziel is launching his own weekly podcast interview series. That’s Glory Daze, in partnership with Almost Friday Media, which will be available across YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms. Here’s more on that from a release:

Almost Friday Media, a leading digital studio and network producing comedy and sports content across all new media platforms, today announced a new, original weekly interview series, “Glory Daze” – hosted by Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel. Premiering later this fall, “Glory Daze,” will feature Johnny interviewing sports legends as they reminisce on some of the most remarkable moments and eras in sports that are still remembered and beloved by fans today. These impactful, nostalgic conversations will highlight the emotional nuances that professional athletes experience — from the monumental wins to the adversities that often accompany them. “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the highest highs and lowest lows that come with being a professional athlete,” said Johnny Manziel. “Now on ‘Glory Daze,’ with Almost Friday Media, I’ll get the opportunity to sit down with other iconic athletes and help them share their incredible stories. We’ll look back through the lens of the players themselves, giving fans an inside look at the moments they remember and the stories they’ve never heard.” …”The original Friday Beers account was built, in part, around the relatable experience of watching iconic late night highlights with your buddies. This interview series is a natural and exciting evolution of that,” said Jacob Selzer, Head of Sports at Almost Friday Media. “Johnny is the perfect embodiment of the Almost Friday spirit – someone who can speak to the highs of the glory days while authentically destigmatizing challenging conversations around mental health. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him at the helm of these conversations and as part of the Almost Friday Media family.”

Here’s a trailer for the new series:

For those not familiar with Almost Friday Media, they have an extensive lineup of creators and podcasts. Some of their sports content includes The Red Flags Podcast (a comedy podcast about F1), Country Club Adjacent (a comedy podcast about golf), and Empty Netters (a hockey podcast). But Manziel is undoubtedly the most mainstream sports figure they’ve brought in.

This is another notable evolution for Manziel. After remarkable stardom and a Heisman Trophy win at Texas A&M, Manziel was incredibly hyped when he became a first-round NFL draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, with Skip Bayless even predicting he’d be “even bigger in the city of Cleveland than his buddy and business partner LeBron James ever was in the city of Cleveland.”

But Manziel flamed out with the Browns. He then wound up in the Canadian Football League and hit moderate success there despite major initial struggles (and league discipline over a past domestic violence incident), threw a drug test to break his contract, went to the Association of American Football, and then wound up in Fan Controlled Football before ending his playing career. He was spotlighted in an Untold documentary last year, but one of the most notable parts was how it didn’t say much about what he was doing. As Joe Lucia wrote for AA then, “It mostly seems like Manziel’s working on himself out of the spotlight. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but the arc feels incomplete.”

Now, Manziel is returning to the spotlight with these regular media appearances. And an interview show hosted by him focusing on sports legends reminiscing certainly could be notable; Manziel doesn’t have the journalism background of many people who have hosted shows along those lines in the past, but he definitely has relevant life experience. We’ll see how this pans out, but it’s one to keep an eye on.

