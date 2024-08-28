Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a while since we heard from Johnny Manziel.

As part of Netflix’s Untold docuseries, Johnny Football was a deep dive into the former Heisman winner’s meteoric rise and sudden fall. And yet, it felt incomplete. That was over a year ago. Earlier this year, Manziel appeared on Club Shay Shay and shared his thoughts on various topics, including his disappointment in not meeting Skip Bayless’s expectations.

While his NFL career was short-lived, Manziel’s future in football may lie elsewhere. His unique insights and experiences as a former Heisman winner and first-round draft pick seemingly continue to be valued.

Awful Announcing has learned that Manziel will join Action Network’s Big Bets On Campus (BBOC) podcast for the 2024 collegiate football season. The debut episode, which includes Manziel’s first appearance on the medium, will be released on Friday, August 30.

Manziel will be joined alongside co-hosts Stuckey, Collin Wilson and Brett McMurphy.

The 31-year-old Manziel will join two weekly BBOC episodes during the season. On Tuesdays, he’ll go through ‘Johnny Intangibles,’ a segment spanning the major college football news and topics of the hour. He’ll also name an ‘MVP of the week,’ shining a spotlight on some hidden gems across college football.

Manziel’s ‘Two Minute Drill’ will provide a quick, actionable analysis of the week’s top college football games on Fridays. He’ll also share his long-shot team pick in a segment called ‘Hail Mary of the Week’ every Saturday morning on BBOC Live, which airs at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Action Network App.

With his new role at Action Network’s Big Bets on Campus, Manziel is poised to make a comeback in the world of college football analysis. Whether there’s a future for him in that space remains to be seen.