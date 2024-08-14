Credit: The Dan Patrick Show/Puck

Since moving to Puck, sports media insider John Ourand hasn’t been on any podcast mediums — except as a guest. When he was with the Sports Business Journal, he and Andrew Marchand (then of the New York Post and now with The Athletic) hosted The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast in tandem.

The new iteration of that podcast for SBJ is The Sports Media Podcast with Austin Karp. Neither Ourand nor Marchand has found a permanent podcasting home, as the latter went to The Athletic, where he joins Richard Deitsch, who has his Sports Media with Richard Deitsch well established.

While Marchand’s podcasting future remains unclear, we now have a little more insight into what the next steps for Ourand at Puck look like. The veteran sports media insider announced Wednesday that a new podcast, Varsity, was coming to Puck.

While the audio will be available wherever you get your podcasts, Ourand told some of his social media followers that it won’t be available on YouTube—at least not initially. In any event, Puck’s sports media podcast will be an extension of Ourand’s newsletter under the same name.

Here’s more from the podcast description.

Puck Sports Correspondent John Ourand and a rotating cast of industry insiders take you deep inside the executive suites and owner boxes that run the entire sports business. You’ll hear interviews with everyone from players to network execs and everyone in between. The Varsity is an extension of John’s private email for Puck by the same name. New episodes publish twice-weekly, every Wednesday and Sunday.

The Varsity promises to be a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn the ins and outs of sports media.

