Credit: BetRivers

Former WFAN hosts John Jastremski and Sal Licata have teamed up to launch a New York sports podcast on the BetRivers Network.

New York Sports Rush featuring Jastremski and Licata premiered this Monday. New episodes are expected to be released on the New York Sports Rush YouTube channel every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday around 11 a.m. ET, with plans to expand as the show grows.

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Jastremski and Licata are used to talking New York sports with each other, as both are longtime contributors to SNY. The new co-hosts also spent most of the 2010s as colleagues at WFAN until Jastremski left for The Ringer. Earlier this year, Jastremski and The Ringer parted ways after five years. Jastremski did, however, take his New York, New York podcast with him, which he still hosts in addition to launching the new show with Licata.

Similarly, Licata continues to build his own YouTube channel, which he launched after being let go from WFAN last December. Despite a successful run in middays on WFAN with Brandon Tierney, their show was a casualty of the station’s effort to make room for Craig Carton’s return.

Now Licata and Jastremski are taking their voices to BetRivers. And if Jastremski and Licata were going to build a new show together, doing so on the BetRivers Network seems like a logical fit. Both Jastremski and Licata have relationships with Mike Francesa, who joined BetRivers as a brand ambassador and podcast host several years ago.