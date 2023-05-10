On the maiden voyage of the OVIES + GIGLIO podcast, Joe Giglio joked that he never felt more like a coach than when he was fired on a random Wednesday.

Giglio and his co-host Joe Ovies didn’t see the end of their time at 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh, North Carolina coming. At least, not like this. The shock hasn’t worn off, but they are not sitting around moping. After their 13.5-year run on the radio station was canceled, they quickly pivoted to podcasting. The OG with Ovies & Giglio exists in a new form with new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The show is available wherever you get your podcasts. It’s also on YouTube. And, there might be a newsletter in the future. If this sounds like a work in progress, that’s because it is.

“I’ve been transparent with the audience,” Ovies told Awful Announcing. “I’m figuring this out on the fly. But I do think it gives an opportunity for those who have stuck with the show over the years a new and interesting way to get to know us. We’re literally watching these guys rebuild something with the intent of doing what we’ve always done.”

The two Joes have considered striking out on their own before. Many radio personalities have done so, but they are usually national voices. It’s risker at the local or regional level, especially when you’re both married fathers with children. Giglio’s oldest son will be a freshman at East Carolina University.

When asked about immediate goals, Giglio said: “It’s pretty simple right now, to sell ads and continue what we’ve done. We understand how to play the hits when it comes to the ACC, when it comes to the Carolina Panthers, and when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes. I think there was a lot of stuff social media-wise, and YouTube-wise, that we were doing that was ahead of other radio stations, not just sports but other radio stations. So, I think that has given us a leg up in terms of getting this thing up off the ground pretty quickly.”

The end of the radio show was big news in North Carolina. Even Governor Roy Cooper expressed sadness over the decision. As broadcast veterans, Ovies and Giglio know the business side of the medium can be cruel. Still, being laid off doesn’t make it any easier to take when it happens to you.

A few minutes after what turned out to be their final radio show on April 26, they were called into a conference room and told that it was over. The station was going in a different direction.

“I’ve been mentally preparing for a moment like this for a while,” Ovies said. “But that still doesn’t stop you from having your gut drop when it’s actually happening.”

Giglio, who started his media career as a newspaper reporter at The News & Observer before transitioning to radio full-time, has been around long enough to know that sometimes things just happen.

“I’m not going to say it was expected,” he said. “Our ratings had been doing well. But I know in the radio business it goes this way. So, I wasn’t completely floored.”

The silver lining in all this? Ovies and Giglio discovered how much people cared about their show. The governor wasn’t the only one to reach out. They said they also heard from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

Now the twosome is entering a new phase. It’s a brave new world for the NC State graduates, but one they are ready to embrace.

“I think there is something to having the freedom to do some different things,” Giglio said.

Added Ovies, “We can explore a topic a little bit more because we’re not constrained by getting to a commercial break.”

[OVIES + GIGLIO]