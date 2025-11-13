Joe Davis on The Awful Announcing Podcast with host Brandon Contes.

Joe Davis knows what people think about his World Series calls, and he’s made peace with it.

The Fox MLB play-by-play voice addressed accusations of Dodgers bias during a recent appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast, saying he understands fans are going to be upset no matter what he does when calling games involving the team he also broadcasts for locally.

“I try not to,” Davis told host Brandon Contes when asked if he pays attention to the criticism. “I know it’s there. One of the best things I did before I did my first World Series was I deleted my Twitter. I think I still have the account, but I gave my agent the password and said, ‘Change it. I’m deleting it off my phone. If we ever need to get into it, we can.’ So, I don’t hunt for it because I get it. It comes with the territory. These are exciting, highly emotional times as fans. It’s what makes sports great that we all get a little irrational at points. Dodger fans are going to be upset that I get excited for the other team. The other team’s going to be upset I’m the Dodger guy.”

“And I get it. I’m not going to win. If that’s my scoreboard — trying to please people on that — I’m going to drive myself crazy,” he continued. “So, I know it’s there. I’m not burying my head in the sand, but I do my best not to get bothered by it.”

Davis went from calling Game 7 of the World Series on Fox to hosting the Dodgers’ championship parade at Dodger Stadium two days later, a move that sparked criticism from Chris Russo and Ariel Helwani. Russo went scorched earth during an episode of Mad Dog Unleashed on SiriusXM, calling out Davis for looking like a Dodgers homer rather than an objective national broadcaster after the Blue Jays’ heartbreaking loss.

“When you’re a national broadcaster, and you’re the voice of the sport on the big stage, when you did a million playoff games, and one of the crippling losses that a franchise is gonna have in the history of the sport; that’s as bad a loss as you’re going to have!” Russo said. “The body’s not even cold yet! And I got Joe at Dodger Stadium doing the freaking Dodger parade! Oh my god! That’s bad!”

Helwani, an MMA journalist and Blue Jays fan, also took shots at the Dodgers’ parade celebration during an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, though his focus was more on players like Kiké Hernandez than on Davis specifically. Still, Davis was aware of the criticism from multiple fronts.

“I did it last year, too. I don’t know if Mad Dog was on vacation that week or what, or he had better stuff to talk about,” Davis said. “It’s another one of those things where it’s like I’m not gonna not do it just because Mad Dog thinks that I shouldn’t. And I know that Mad Dog’s not the only person that thinks that I shouldn’t, but I have two jobs. It’s a unique situation. I’m pretty sure Dan Shulman was going to have a hand in the parade if the Blue Jays won it. It is what it is, sort of. And I’m glad that I was on Mad Dog’s radar, that he cared enough that he could have [a take on it]. I’m going to wear it like a badge of honor.”

Davis has juggled local and national responsibilities since taking over as Fox’s lead MLB play-by-play announcer in 2022 while continuing his role as the voice of the Dodgers on SportsNet LA. He replaced Vin Scully as the Dodgers’ television play-by-play voice in 2017 and has been with Fox Sports since 2014. That dual role means calling Dodgers games throughout the regular season, then switching to national duties for the postseason and trying to remain objective when the Dodgers are involved.

Davis explained on the podcast that the transition from local to national isn’t just about dialing back his enthusiasm. It requires completely reframing how he organizes and presents information.

“It’s more in how I frame the information, like in my head,” Davis said. “It’s a full-time job to know the Dodgers and to do those games on an everyday basis. That’s a different organizing of the information and presenting over the information that I do on a national level. So, it’s almost harder to do the Dodgers in the postseason than it is to say do the Blue Jays in the postseason, where I’m picking it up fresh and have this blank canvas to build my prep on. I gotta tear down everything I know with the Dodgers — or at least how I know it — to re-present it. So, that’s the most challenging thing.”

Davis added that his excitement level doesn’t change much between local and national broadcasts. He’s naturally an excitable announcer, whether he’s calling Dodgers games during the regular season or playoff games for Fox.

The criticism isn’t new for Davis, and it won’t stop. Blue Jays fans will always believe he favored the Dodgers in that Game 7 call. Dodgers fans will always think he’s trying too hard to prove he’s neutral. Davis knows he can’t win either way, which is why he deleted Twitter and stopped trying to please everyone.

Listen to the full episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast featuring Logan Ryan beginning Thursday, Nov. 13. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. For more content, subscribe to AA’s YouTube page.