Credit: The 6-1-1 Podcast

Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard are bringing The 6-1-1 Podcast back for a third season.

MLB announced Thursday that the show, which Rollins and Howard launched in July 2024, will return with FanDuel on board as the presenting sponsor.

“We’ve seen amazing growth with the show, and we’re thrilled to welcome FanDuel as our presenting sponsor, which is a huge milestone for us,” Rollins said. “I look forward to another year of bringing our fans amazing conversations, as this is shaping up to be our biggest season yet.”

“Jimmy and I always had a great time on the field together, and that chemistry has translated seamlessly into the content space,” Howard added.

Rollins and Howard — both members of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship team — launched the show in July 2024, with the name combining Howard’s No. 6 and Rollins’ No. 11. The podcast is produced by MLB and distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and MLB’s digital platforms, with content also going out on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Season 2 generated over 12 million Instagram views, more than 100,000 YouTube views, and reached 45,000-plus unique listeners across 20 episodes. Season 3 doubles the output to 40 episodes, with new installments dropping every Thursday. Season 2 guests ranged from Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, Boardroom CEO and co-founder Rich Kleiman, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to rapper Waka Flocka Flame and players like Freddie Freeman and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. Season 3 guests announced so far include Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke, Corbin Carroll, and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Rollins has been one of the more recognizable faces in baseball media since his playing days ended. He just signed a multi-year extension with TNT Sports, entering his 11th season as a studio analyst alongside Pedro Martinez, Curtis Granderson, and host Adam Lefkoe. Howard joined ESPN as a Baseball Tonight analyst in 2019, appearing across SportsCenter and Get Up before eventually departing the network.

Both also currently serve as co-leads of MLB’s Commissioner’s Ambassador Program, working on growing the game domestically and internationally while mentoring active players.