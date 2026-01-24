Credit: CNN

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will be back together again.

The two former ESPNers previously hosted a television show for Vice and, according to Hill on her latest YouTube live stream, are reuniting for an iHeartMedia podcast starting next week.

Hill announced that the new show, Flagrant and Funny with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill, will premiere Jan. 26 and air three times per week after that.

“The Wonder Twins are back,” Hill said. “Definitely going to be bringing you all the foolishness that you have become accustomed to. While we will have a tremendous focus on women’s sports, we are going to talk about everything.”

In 2020, Hill and Champion hosted Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports, a riff on the popular refrain from commentators demanding that athletes and sports media figures only talk about the games.

Hill and Champion also cohosted a show for CNN+, a streaming service offshoot of the popular news network, which shuttered after less than a week. The show never aired, though Hill said they pre-recorded multiple episodes and were still paid for an entire year of work.

Most recently, Hill and Champion’s names were in the news as they both locked horns with Stephen A. Smith over his relationships with former ESPN talent. The two seemingly remain close, even as Hill has gone on to write for The Atlantic and host digital content since leaving ESPN.

Champion, meanwhile, has an existing relationship with iHeart as host of Naked Sports. Champion is also a regular contributor to CNN.

Both have focused more on women’s sports since leaving ESPN, making it a natural landing spot for the new podcast. Given both hosts’ interest in covering politics and social issues, don’t be surprised if Flagrant & Funny veers into more serious territory as well.