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The biggest celebrity wedding of the summer has largely been kept under wraps.

While people knew that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift would be getting married at Madison Square Garden, details of what happened inside of “The World’s Most Famous Arena” have been surprisingly scant, so much so that even ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce is impressed.

“I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding,” Kelce, who served as his younger brother’s best man at the ceremony, said while appearing as a guest on 94WIP. “It’s remarkable. There were 1,000 people inside Madison Square Garden—the biggest wedding I’ve ever anticipated for sure—and there’s really not a lot out there.

“This was obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really make this as intimate of a moment as possible. I know they got some backlash from Madison Square—it didn’t feel like Madison Square. They did a great job of finding an area that could be very secure. It would be some place that they would be able to have this kind of control over it, while also feeling intimate and really special. It was incredibly done.”

Jason Kelce on keeping details of Taylor Swift and Travis wedding a secret: “I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding. It’s remarkable that there were a thousand people inside Madison Square Garden…and there’s really not a lot out there.” pic.twitter.com/g75cjkdEna — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 30, 2026

Rumors of MSG serving as the venue spread in the days leading up to July 3, as it became clear that the blocks around the arena would be shut down on the big day. There were a few photos of people arriving at the ceremony, but given phones were not allowed through the course of the evening, photos from inside the venue have been basically non-existent. The most detail we got about the evening came from a statement from the couple themselves , which highlighted who coordinated the outfits for the major players of the evening and that Adam Sandler officiated, because of course he did.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it was the greatest night of all time,” ESPN’s Pat McAfee said. “They absolutely showcased that they’re in love. It was very obvious. From the beginning, everybody talked about how fake it was and everything like that, everybody thought it was an arranged situation for the business. And I think we always believed in it because Travis would be the perfect person for Taylor, basically. And that wedding was the perfect night.”

While talking on the radio on Thursday, Kelce was similarly shy when it came to details, but did divulge that he cried a whole bunch.

Jason Kelce says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was “incredible” and “more than ten out of ten!” “I probably cried more at this wedding than I did at my own wedding.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HzTjV2LuIx — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 30, 2026

It feels like eventually the photo spreads will come out, whether in the near-future or distant, but for now the secrecy of the evening is genuinely impressive. In 2026, cameras are everywhere—especially at Madison Square Garden—and the fact that we’re six weeks removed from the event and still largely in the dark of what the scene was inside the building may go down as one of the biggest feats of PR professionals we see all year. For now, we can only imagine what it looked like, and what Kelce said in his best man’s speech to his brother.