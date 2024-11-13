Credit: Jay Biggerstaff

By now, everyone knows there is not a single topic that is off limits for Jason Kelce.

The former NFL star and now ESPN analyst and successful podcaster has a knack for saying anything, in any situation. Recall how just seconds into his Monday Night Countdown debut earlier this year he joked about how his “tits are struggling” in a tight shirt.

So absolutely no one should be surprised the colorful Kelce admitted to once soiling himself (the polite way of saying, “He pooped his pants”) at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Kelce made the admission on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. The segment started out with the brothers discussing the social media speculation about a mysterious brown stain on Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston’s pants Sunday. (Travis called it “PoopGate.”)

“This is why I hate white pants,” Jason Kelce said. “This is not the first time this has happened. I know many players this has happened to.”

Maybe Travis should have steered the conversation somewhere else right there, but he didn’t, and Jason made his embarrassing admission.

“Travis, you and I both know he didn’t sit on no Gatorade,” Jason said. “Not in that exact specific spot. We all know what that is. And he has nothing to be ashamed of. I am here to have your back, James. I did this before a game once. You know when you fart and you know that there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?”

Kelce admitted he went through warmups before a teammate pointed out the issue.

“Hey, can you check me, because I think I may have just s*** myself,” Kelce recalls asking his teammate. (Recall that Kelce played center, so whoever was starting at quarterback that day would have immediately pointed out the problem).

Anyway, Kelce went in to the locker room, kept his shoulder pads and jersey on, stripped down and showered.

“It was disgusting,” he admitted.

And Travis Kelce had heard just about enough.

“All right, I’m done talking about s******* yourself,” he said.

[The Spun]