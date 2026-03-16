Credit: © WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jared Carrabis has been here before.

Not this exact spot — the end of a partnership with Underdog Fantasy heading into a baseball season with no signed deal and a nine-person operation to keep running — but the broader situation of having to figure out what comes next, in public, while people are watching to see if he can. He did it, leaving Barstool in 2022. He did it, leaving DraftKings two years later. Each time, he felt like he proved skeptics wrong. On a recent YouTube live stream of Baseball is Dead, Carrabis made it clear he expects that pattern to hold.

“Please subscribe to the YouTube channel, it’s going to be a big part of what we’ve got going on,” Carrabis said. “Moving forward, we’re discussing a bunch of content plans for 2026. As far as the partnership with Underdog being done, I would venture to guess that in 2026, you will have never gotten more from us. It’s not a step back. Actually, you’re going to get a lot more now.”

What that path looks like is still being worked out, and Carrabis was careful not to oversell where things stand, but he made clear that Baseball is Dead and Section 10 have multiple real options on the table. Going independent is one of them, something he described as genuinely “intriguing” rather than a fallback. Operating without a single gambling partner attached means no corporate politics around content, no stoppages, and more control over how the shows run day to day, and Carrabis said he spent the weekend before the stream putting together a full business plan for what that could actually look like.

“The nature of the business is having to negotiate deals with sponsors,” he continued. “It’s not a hobby. We’ve got a nine-man roster… This is everyone’s livelihood. So, yes, we do have to have sponsorship. And to the haters who think, I saw the ‘Gravy train was over’ or something like that, we have more money in sponsorship right now — without a gambling partner currently — than I think a lot of people would realize. It’s just a matter of we’ve got nine guys on this team, so I’ve got to make sure everyone is taken care of on that nine-man roster.”

As for the people who treated the Underdog split as the end of something, Carrabis wasn’t particularly concerned about their read on the situation. He has left Barstool and DraftKings, and each time landed on his feet, building an audience that followed him through every transition rather than staying behind on whatever platform he left.

Carrabis built his name at Barstool Sports starting in 2014, where Section 10 became essential listening for Red Sox fans, and Baseball is Dead developed a broader MLB audience. He left for DraftKings in 2022 specifically to prove he could succeed outside the Barstool ecosystem — losing the Section 10 name in the process and rebranding the show as Name Redacted — and then moved to Underdog in 2024, where he reunited with Coley Mick, reclaimed Section 10, and brought Baseball is Dead with him.

The only place for now that he won’t be bringing either podcast is Jomboy Media, which Carrabis said was not interested in joining forces.

“There’s media companies, there’s sportsbooks that we’re talking to, it’s just a matter of piecing it altogether,” Carrabis said. “I know that there are people out there that were celebrating the separation from Underdog like Saddam [Hussein] was taken out of power, but they’re going to be really disappointed when they see the next chapter of what we’re doing because we’re gonna be just fine. It was an unforeseen bump in the road, but we will recover. It’s a minor annoyance in the story of Section 10 and Baseball is Dead.”

Updates from Jared on @baseballisdead_ and @Section10Pod: — Discussing multiple options

— Jomboy not happening

— Independent is on the table

— Priority #1 is never to have a paywall

— Speaking with media companies and sportsbooks that could be an option pic.twitter.com/N0FzcKywbC — Garrett Mashburn (@G_Mashburn) March 16, 2026

None of that piecing together, however, will involve a paywall. Carrabis has heard the Patreon suggestions and dismissed them because keeping the content free is priority number one, he said, and that’s non-negotiable regardless of which direction the business goes. The decision about which deal to take is being made on one basis and one basis only, which is whether it works for everyone on the nine-man roster, not just the person who is the most public-facing face on the podcast.

“I know that there have been people who are like, ‘Oh, go get your bag.’ When I tell you the decision that’s going to be made about the future of the podcast is entirely about everyone else besides me, it is entirely about everyone besides me,” Carrabis added. “I am making sure that my guys are taken care of. I’m not taking a deal that’s like, ‘Alright, I’m good, but f*ck everyone else.’ I’ve got to make sure my guys are good. That is where the efforts have been focused.