The International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island is getting into the podcasting game, and they’re doing so in an interesting way. The ITHF announced Wednesday that they’re launching a TennisWorthy podcast. Hosted by veteran tennis journalist Chris Bowers, the podcast will feature conversations with Hall of Famers and tennis legends, and will look at the physical habits and mental attitudes that led to their success. The first full episode will be released on Wednesday, Jan. 25, featuring Lleyton Hewitt; new episodes will come out every other Wednesday through June, with Tracy Austin, Ivan Lendl, and Mary Pierce set for episodes two through four. Here’s a trailer for the podcast:

And here’s more on what to expect from a release:

Chris Bowers, an esteemed tennis journalist of more than three decades and biographer of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, hosts the podcast. His wide-reaching conversations uncover what makes a Hall of Famer, from the habits that contributed to their triumphs, to the innate mental attitudes that kept them striving for more. “The individuals featured in the TennisWorthy Podcast have set themselves apart by achieving the ultimate honor in tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Julianna Barbieri, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at the ITHF. “These thoughtful episodes reveal what it takes to reach the top of the game, both on and off the court. Whether it be in competition, in your career or in daily life, listeners and tennis fans alike will discover the qualities that translate to success.” Four Hall of Famers are highlighted to kick off the season, with unique perspectives and reflections: • Episode 1 (Jan. 25) – Australian great Lleyton Hewitt discusses the drive, intensity and “never say die” attitude that he credits for his achievements.

• Episode 2 (Feb. 8) – Tracy Austin details her immersion into tennis from her earliest days, her innate ability to push herself, and the importance of taking small steps to reaching goals.

• Episode 3 (Feb. 22) – Ivan Lendl opens up about how absorbing experiences on and off the court led to mastering the intricacies that defined his consistency.

• Episode 4 (March 8) – Mary Pierce shares her story, from how fate led her to pick up a racquet for the first time at age 10, to her desire to be the best she can possibly be every day

There have certainly been some museums and halls of fame that have found success with forays into podcasting, and this particular one with its focus on individual greats and what got them to that point feels like a good brand alignment for the ITHF. We’ll see how this podcast turns out for Bowers and the Hall.

All TennisWorthy episodes will be available on iHeart, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Amazon Music, as well as at tennisfame.com/podcast.