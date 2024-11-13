Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cam Stewart has an issue with the Kansas City Chiefs. And don’t even get him started on Taylor Swift.

But if you do, be prepared to feel the wrath of the Swifties.

That was the lesson learned from this week’s episode of the Drew & Stew Podcast, in which the SportsGrid host ranted about the legitimacy of the Chiefs’ 9-0 record. Unsurprisingly, he proceeded to predict the Buffalo Bills would upend the two-time defending Super Bowl champions this weekend, in what he admitted was a “spite bet.”

“I love Buffalo,” Stewart said. “I love the people there. I love the food there and I want something positive to happen for these people. Haven’t they been through enough? Kansas City, ‘Oh, we’re in Kansas City. We’re living the great life. We win every week.'”

It was at that point that co-host Drew Livingston brought up that Swift is expected to be in attendance for Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, to which Stewart replied with a visceral reaction.

“Oh, who cares?!” Stewart exclaimed. “Throw her into the [Niagara] Falls.”

Stewart surely thought he was making a throwaway joke aimed at expressing his disdain for the amount of NFL-related attention the pop music megastar has received since she began dating Travis Kelce last fall. Little did he know that the clip would make its way to Swift’s legion of fans — the Swifties — who unsurprisingly took issue with his “vile” comment.

“chiefs swirling around Cam’s conscious and subconscious mind is fitting,” one user wrote. “ps – taylor could run circles around this dude.” “and they say women are too emotional this guy is yelling about sports ball,” another added.

Having yet to address his comment on social media, it’s unclear whether Stewart is aware of the backlash he’s received. Based on his mentions, however, it would seem impossible that he isn’t.