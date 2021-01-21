HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will return for it’s 27th season next week.

The long-running and well-regarded investigative journalism series will debut a companion podcast, offering an expanded look at stories featured on Real Sports. The Real Sports Podcast (sometimes simple names are best) hosted by Max Gershberg, will be available via Spotify, iTunes, etc., and promises to offer looks at stories both old and new each month.

Via HBO’s release:

Each month will feature two new episodes: one that expands on a segment from the most recent show that will be available shortly after the HBO premiere, while the other will delve into Real Sports’ extensive archives to highlight and elaborate on a classic segment. For up-to-the-minute updates about REAL SPORTS, follow on Twitter at @RealSportsHBO or join the conversation using #RealSports, and on HBO.com/realsports and facebook.com/realsports. Segments from the January 26 premiere include:

Nike. Correspondent David Scott examines Nike’s controversial ‘Oregon Project.’ Producer: Max Gershberg.

Coaching Cops. Correspondent Jon Frankel reports on the inspiring story of how a group of Minneapolis police officers not only coached Minneapolis North High School to become a perennial powerhouse – but helped bridge communities and build trust with the next generation of kids, now even more challenging in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Producer: Chapman Downes.

The Long Haul. REAL SPORTS details stories of COVID-19 ‘long haulers,’ athletes who continue to suffer debilitating symptoms months after contracting the virus. Among those interviewed include former track and field collegiate athlete Natalie Hakala; New York Liberty’s Asia Durr of the WNBA; Dr. Emily Brigham of Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 clinic; and Division III women’s college hockey player Nicole Knudson, among others. Correspondent Mary Carillo reports. Producer: Jake Rosenwasser.

For fans of the show, it promises to be a worthy listen; some stories are best told with follow-ups and expanded information, and looking back at older stories with relevant new information should be fertile ground. Gumbel even narrated a trailer of sorts, which you can watch here:

The first episode of the Real Sports season airs Tuesday, January 26th, at 10 PM Eastern on HBO (and is also available on HBO Max.)